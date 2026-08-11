Well that's crazy.
"This Isn't Happening": Lana Condor Recounts Nude Fan Encounters (Yes, There Are Multiple)
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To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lara Jean might have some memorable experiences throughout the Netflix trilogy, but actress Lana Condor recently spilled on some of her craziest fan encounters — both of which did not include clothing.
Wondering what kind of crazy fan encounters Lana Condor's gotten into? Well, she just spilled the details!
Lana Condor had an unexpected encounter with some 'To All the Boys' fans.
"I once was in the sauna, butt—ss naked, as you do in the sauna," she tells Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic Con. "And then a group of little girls come into the sauna, while I'm naked. And I'm sitting there like, 'No. This isn't happening.'
She imitates her reaction to the girls, including her attempts at maintaining some kind of modesty with a tiny cloth the sauna gave her, she reveals that the group did actually want to have a whole conversation.
"They're saying, 'Oh my God, we're, we love your work, like we're such big fans,' all these things," she continues. "Imagine me [sitting there trying to cover up], I'm like, 'Thank you, thank you so much.'"
But that wasn't her only memorable encounter...
And apparently, this "was not the only nude time I had a nude fan encounter." I didn't realize that was something that couple happen to a person multiple times, but apparently...it can.
"I had another nude fan encounter, I was in a pool and this girl, this girl like swam up to me and she's so excited and she like emerges from the water and her bikini top falls down, but she doesn't know," Lana Condor reveals. "So she's like, 'Lana, oh my God, it's so great to meet you,' all these things. And I just go, 'Hey girlfriend, you're looking good, real quick, you're titties out!'"