"This Isn't Happening": Lana Condor Recounts Nude Fan Encounters (Yes, There Are Multiple)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lara Jean might have some memorable experiences throughout the Netflix trilogy, but actress Lana Condor recently spilled on some of her craziest fan encounters — both of which did not include clothing.

Lana Condor had an unexpected encounter with some 'To All the Boys' fans.

"I once was in the sauna, butt—ss naked, as you do in the sauna," she tells Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic Con. "And then a group of little girls come into the sauna, while I'm naked. And I'm sitting there like, 'No. This isn't happening.'

She imitates her reaction to the girls, including her attempts at maintaining some kind of modesty with a tiny cloth the sauna gave her, she reveals that the group did actually want to have a whole conversation.

"They're saying, 'Oh my God, we're, we love your work, like we're such big fans,' all these things," she continues. "Imagine me [sitting there trying to cover up], I'm like, 'Thank you, thank you so much.'"