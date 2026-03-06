‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3: Lana Condor is Officially Back as Lara Jean Covey!

XO, Kitty season 3 is officially coming to Netflix next month. Nothing feels more appropriate for spring like the To All The Boys I've Loved Before universe; these stories are romantic, so sweet, and so pink. The original movies (starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as Peter) premiered on Netflix from 2018 to 2021 before Lara Jean's little sister Kitty got her own TV spinoff, XO, Kitty. Well, ahead of V-Day, we just got the release date and first look at XO, Kitty season 3 and it's coming oh so soon! And the best news? Lana Condor is back as Lara Jean!

Here's everything you need to know about XO, Kitty season 3, coming to Netflix April 2, 2026.

Who's starring in XO, Kitty with Anna Cathcart? Netflix The XO, Kitty cast is led by Anna Cathcart as Kitty, but she's joined by plenty of familiar faces for the third season of the show. We'll also see Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Sule Thelwell as Marius, Hojo Shin as Jiwon, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Joshua Lee as Jin, Sasha Bhasin as Praveena, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, Philippe Lee as Mr. Moon, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Han Bi Ryu as Eunice, Sunny Oh as Mihee, Soy Kim as Yisoo, and Christine Heesun Hwang as Gigi. But will Lana Condor return as Lara Jean? When Brit + Co's Chloe Williams asked the actress about a potential return, she kind of avoided the question and simply said, "I love Anna." And Netflix announced on March 6 that she IS officially returning! I knew she was being coy ;).

Is XO, Kitty season 3 coming out? Netflix XO, Kitty season 3 is premiering on Netflix April 2, 2026. There will be 8 30-minute episodes which makes this the perfect weekend binge watch...after you rewatch the original trilogy, of course ;).

What is XO, Kitty season 3 about? Netflix It's time for Kitty's senior year at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul) and she has everything figured out to a T. From her studies to her relationships, she has a plan for every single detail of her final year at school (and that includes her relationship with Min Ho). But, of course, not everything in life goes according to plan, and suddenly Kitty finds herself with unexpected information — and its consequences.

