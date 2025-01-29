Trader Joe's Is Selling A Laneige Lip Mask Dupe – For A Third Of The Price!

Trader Joe’s just keeps the beauty products coming – and the latest find reminds me exactly of a very popular lip mask that sells for 3 times more (looking at you, Laneige). If you love all things related tolip care, you’re gonna want to see this brand-new Trader Joe’s beauty counter find! It also makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to yourself or your bestie.

Scroll on to discover the $8 Trader Joe’s find that doubles as a Laneige dupe!

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s just dropped the Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo , a 2-pack of their lip mask formula, which boasts a “thick, luxurious texture” and a “soothing feel.” It’s crafted with shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin C to hydrate and nourish the lips. The duo comes complete with a chocolate scent and a berry scent. The respective formulas are not tinted, but instead leave a “clear shine” after application.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt

Plus, the packaging for the Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo is just too cute! The box features a red background dotted with pink and brown illustrations of flowers, hearts, and bows – all ideal for celebrating Valentine’s Day! I will definitely be gifting it to myself for the occasion (I say as my 50+ other lip products glare at me).

Amazon I immediately clocked the Trader Joe’s Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo as a dupe for the ever-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which has gained quite the cult following over the past couple of years. The berry scent in the TJ’s version reminded me exactly of the berry scent that sent the Laneige version into viral status. The pots look super similar, plus both formulas are made with shea butter at the forefront! Trader Joe’s urges their customers to use their Lip Mask Duo overnight to, in their words, “soften your smackers while you sleep,” which is the exact intention of the Laneige lip mask, too.

Amazon While you can shop the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $24 (0.7 ounces of product), the two pots from TJ’s cost just $8 (0.7 ounces of product each). That means a single pot of the Trader Joe’s lip mask is just $4 – a mere sixth of the more expensive version.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s also sells a single pot of their Vanilla Lip Mask for $6.

@traderjoesobsessed

The chain also released a Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm dupe late last year, the Lip Butter Balm Duo , for just $7.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more fun Trader Joe's finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.