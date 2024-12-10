Trader Joe’s Is Selling A Summer Fridays Lip Balm Dupe That Makes Lips Look “So Juicy”
You won’t be able to find the latest and greatest Trader Joe’s product on the bakery table or in the frozens aisle – instead, make a beeline to their beauty section.
That’s right – Trader Joe’s has a beauty section that hosts everything from toothpaste to hair oil. Whether you’re an avid Trader Joe’s beauty shopper or tend to glaze over their personal care goodies in favor of their epic desserts, you’re definitely going to be excited about this brand-new find.
To make things even more exciting, the find in question is an utter dupe of one of Summer Fridays’ most famous lip products.
@traderjoesobsessed / Summer Fridays
Behold the Trader Joe’s Lip Butter Balm Duo! Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed recently surfaced the amazing lip care find on their Instagram page, and I, too, am obsessed.
The duo consists of a Vanilla Mint flavor and a Brown Sugar flavor, both of which are packaged in tubes that look super similar to the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms.
Each squeezable tube is also fitted with a clear applicator tip with almost the exact same divot.
While a single tube of the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm goes for $24, the Trader Joe’s Lip Butter Balm Duo is shoppable for just $7. Shoppers are saying it makes a great stocking stuffer for the holiday season!
“Yes I’m obsessed!!!” one commenter wrote.
“Here for the packaging 😍,” another said.
“I love these! (And Summer Fridays!),” someone else commented.
Sephora
Some Trader Joe’s beauty fans did note that the TJ’s Lip Butter Balms boast a few differences from the famed Summer Fridays ones. A few shoppers highlighted the fact that the TJ’s balms aren’t as thick in consistency and don’t have a tint to them.
Nevertheless, several Trader Joe’s fans say that the formula of the new Lip Butter Balm Duo is “not sticky at all.”
One shopper said that it “makes my lips look so juicy.”
“These do actually hydrate/heal lips,” someone else noted.
Another said it “definitely leaves a nice glow and smells so good.”
