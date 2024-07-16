This EOS Lip Balm Healed My Dry Lips — And Tastes Like Dessert, Too!
Remember the EOS lip balm that everyone was obsessed with back in middle school? I sure do! That egg-shape lip balm was about all I kept with me anytime I left the house — it was seriously an addiction.
I recently came across my former staple, and I noticed that EOS lip balms have a different approach than they used to. The lip balms are in a different shape (tubular vs egg-shaped), have an ultra soft shea formula, and come in a wide range of flavors that are sure to become your new favorites. I absolutely had to try these out to see if they lived up to the hype, so here's my full review. Let's get into it!
About EOS Lip Balms
EOS Sweet Treats Shea Lip Balms come in a range of flavors, and I tried Vanilla Bean, Birthday Cake, Dulce de Leche, and Toasted Marshmallow. They sound delicious, if I do say so myself!
And apparently they're deliciously soft, too — they come in a super-soft shea lip formula that's meant to be long-lasting, gluten- and cruelty-free, derma-tested and hypoallergenic, as well as paraben- and phthalate-free. I know that's a lot, but it matters when it comes to a lip balm. Since this kind of balm is something you'll likely use frequently, you want it to not only be long-lasting and hydrating, but also natural and not filled with harsh ingredients.
My Review Of EOS Sweet Treats Shea Lip Balms
Upon first application, I noticeded that the formula is super smooth. The balm glides over your lips easily, giving a "your lips, but better" feel. I also noticed that, while it's not tinted, the balm created a natural pink sheen on my lips — almost like it was embracing my natural lip color. In regards to the flavors:
- Vanilla Bean: It's exactly what you think — pure vanilla, delicious, and probably the most mild out of the flavors. It was sweet without being too overpowering. Loved this one!
- Birthday Cake: This flavor tasted exactly like the Glossier lip balm in birthday cake, except for a fraction of the price! It genuinely made me think of fresh birthday cake batter.
- Dulce de Leche: This was a caramely sweet balm. It was very rich in smell and flavor, much like a caramel dessert! This one was probably my favorite!
- Toasted Marshmallow: This had to be my second favorite. Something about it reminded me of childhood, like when you used to go camping as a kid with your family. It was warm and cuddly and so good!
Longevity
One thing to note that I loved about this product: It was so smooth and not at all greasy! Some lip balms leave such a sticky, greasy residue that I hate, but this extremely creamy balm felt great and lasted a long time. I noticed about an hour later that it was just as thick on my lips as it was when I applied it — and I was drinking coffee and water the whole time! The longevity of this product is definitely a bonus!
Final Verdict
I would say that this former childhood favorite product get the A+ from me! The longevity alone was enough to make me want to purchase again, but the amazing and yummy flavors are definitely a bonus! Grab the variety pack to try all four flavors, so you can have one for any mood you're in!
Shop Here
Amazon
EOS Sweet Treats Shea Lip Balms
You can shop the "Sweet Treats" Variety Pack hereon Amazon. And right now, lucky for you it's $20 OFF!!! I repeat: $20 OFF!!! For only $10, you can get all four during Prime Day! Run to add these delicious balms to your cart.
