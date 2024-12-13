28 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Checking Off The Last Ones On Your List
It's that time of year where everyone is shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts (ourselves included, eek). Time just gets away! Luckily, we live in an age where we can shop for things one day, and see them arrive at our doorsteps the next. That's the magic of modern day shipping, baby! These 28 last-minute Christmas gifts all will arrive before the 25th, so that you can finally cross everyone off your list.
From girlfriends to kiddos and grandpas to coworkers, our list of last-minute Christmas gifts has a little something for everybody!
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Her
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
This silky-soft pillowcase keeps her locks in-check, and will help smooth out those pesky flyaways she's always looking out for.
Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Scuff Slipper
These plush slippers are like a cozier version of this season's "It" shoe (looking at you, UGG). When you give this last-minute Christmas gift to her, she'll appreciate how tuned-in you are to today's trends!
Blossom Rollerball Perfume Oil
When you're lost on the best scent for her, opt for this trio! These fragrance oils are infused with real flowers, so each application smells eau so fresh. She can keep these handy in her bathroom, in her purse, and even in the car.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
These heat-free satin curlers leave her with some gorgeous waves and curls, without all the damage that traditional curling tools bring. They're suitable for all hair types and lengths, too.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This #1 best-selling serum has over 49,000 5-star reviews, and your giftee will definitely feel the same about this product when you give it to them for Christmas. This bottle makes an excellent stocking stuffer so that she can up her skincare game!
Telena Belt Bag
Did someone say dupe? This belt bag plays at one of this year's most popular accessories with the same level of quality, except at a fraction of the OG price.
Tatcha The Serum Stick
This serum stick was made for gals who are on-the-go. It can be used under makeup or alone as skincare to combat dryness and signs of aging. Get them ready to glow!
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask
Foot masks are absolutely amazing, so this pack of two will make for a good stocking stuffer and last-minute Christmas gift for the gal who just wants to unwind!
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
This chargeable facial cleansing brush will make her skincare routine oh-so fancy! Thanks to its soft silicone material and powerful pulses, this device is capable of a super deep clean every time. She'll be on her way to youthful, rejuvenated skin in no time. It's also small, so it's easy to transport.
White Silicone & Gold Cooking Utensils Set
This kitchen pick is functional and aesthetically-pleasing, perfect for the gal that's got her home decor together. These sleek gold utensils are lightweight, but still sturdy enough to use every day.
The Silicone Kitchen Reusable Jumbo Silicone Baking Cups
These colorful, reusable baking cups will give their kitchen a sustainable flair. They arrive in a stylish cotton mesh bag, too, so they'll look stunning as a stocking stuffer for her.
Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder Smoothie & Juice Mix
Bloom's greens powder is effective in releasing our bloating, so if you've got a hottie with tummy issues to shop for, let your last-minute Christmas gift be this. It comes in a handful of other flavors, too!
Redken Bonding Hair Mask
Same thing goes for her hair – this thick, salon-tested repairing hair mask will combat the dryness that the holiday season typically brings!
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Him
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
If your guy can't get enough of his car, gift him a tool like this small vacuum to take care of it! This last-minute Christmas gift will arrive before the big day, and he'll be using it from there on out.
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
Does he hit the gym? Then these wireless earbuds are going to totally change his workout game. They're inconspicuous yet stylish in the ears, plus can play music for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt
It's cozy season, so why not help him settle in comfortably with this sturdy cotton pullover? Basic clothing is always your bet best for last-minute Christmas gifts, and this piece comes in tons of different colors to suit your man's style.
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release)
The Echo Dot is the perfect companion for handling anything life throws at him. He can verbally command Alexa to ask for the weather, make to-do lists, shop for forgetting grocery items, and control his smart devices.
Flancci Over The Door Hat Rack Organizer
This space-saving door organizer is meant to serve his hat collection! It conveniently holds up to 18 caps, all while keeping them out of the way elsewhere. Our most favorite part is that the organizer is 100% adjustable, so it can fit a variety of different sized doors, if he decides he wants to relocate his hats.
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
The tech-y dad or boyfriend who also has a knack for design will love this sleek stand. It'll look show-stopping on his nightstand, especially once he leaves his phone, earbuds, and watch to rest on it.
Renpho Active Massage Gun
This massage tool will impress and destress any guy with sore muscles or tense shoulders. It has a convenient charging port for power-ups, operates under 5 different speeds, and has numerous attachments to target specific problems throughout the body.
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit
For the guy that loves a good cocktail, this all-in-one bar kit will make the perfect last-minute Christmas gift. It'll help him whip up yummy drinks in no time! Plus, you'll probably get to be the #1 taste-tester. So, win-win.
Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Kids
Hasbro Gaming Connect 4
Connect 4 is a classic, so if they haven't been introduced yet, this is a genius gift idea.
Let Loose Moose Hover Soccer Ball
This "floating" ball will keep those kiddos occupied, indoors or out. It features a soft, durable outer shell that protects the toy itself and the surroundings it's bound to hit. The colorful LED lights inside keep things interesting, especially when the lights go out.
Marvel Legends Series Ultron, Comics Collectible 6-Inch Action Figures
Action figures are *not* out of style! Gift the Marvel lover this sturdy lil' dude for maximum happiness.
Looikoos Kids' Walkie Talkies
We had walkie talkies as a kid, and they definitely elevated each and every play date. Now, they can communicate playfully among schoolmates, friends, and other family members.
Mini Magical Unicorn Terrarium Kit
For the one with their head in the clouds, this dreamy terrarium kit is gonna knock it out of the park for a last-minute Christmas gift. It's a perfect gift to spark creativity in the duller winter months!
Wearable Blanket Hoodie
The real gift will be watching your little one wobble adorably around the house in this darling oversized hoodie! It comes in an array of different colors and patterns to suit your kiddo.
Lite-Brite Classic
Another classic toy, the Lite Brite has been a monumental part of playtime for years and years. This is another great last-minute Christmas gift that doesn't cost a ton, and doesn't take up too much room at home.
