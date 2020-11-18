23 Self-Care Gifts You Deserve to Give Yourself This Season
This year has been stressful, to say the very least. We should get some kind of badge for surviving these unrelenting months, but even more importantly, we all deserve ample amounts of self-care. For some, that may mean enjoying a glass of wine, for others, that may be practicing meditation or wearing a really comfy pair of pajamas. And if your idea of relaxation includes all of the above and then some, we say go for it.
There are no rules for self-care other than to make time for it, and these gifts may help you find a sense of calm this season. Happy holidays, from you, to you.
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine ($129): Forget partridges in pear trees and drummers drumming. Instead, celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with a different glass of wine each night. There are three different boxes with a mix of red and white wines from all over the world.
Parachute Classic Bathrobe ($99): Wrap yourself in a 100 percent Turkish cotton robe right when you get out of bed or the shower, or when you want to be enveloped in cozy plushness. It comes in four different colors: white, mineral, blush, and stone.
Sani Leopard Loungewear Set ($120): This matching set of pajamas is so stylish you may be able to get away with wearing them all day long, inside and outside the house. They have an embroidered leopard print all over and even have pockets.
Atlas Coffee Club ($50+): Never run out of coffee again with this subscription service that delivers premium, single-origin beans to your door. You can choose your grind, roast, number of bags, and each month, you'll get a batch of freshly roasted fair trade and sustainable coffee beans from around the world. The bags are colorfully designed to reflect the country of origin of the beans, and you also get tasting notes and brewing tips.
Otherland Moonstruck Candle ($36): This gorgeous candle will look great on any table or bookshelf, but it also has relaxing scents of white mahogany, sweet myrrh, and smoke birch. It's made with a coconut and soy wax blend and has a burn time of 55 hours.
Glo subscription ($18/month): Whether you want to do a yoga, pilates, meditation, or fitness session, you'll have over 4,000 classes available on demand through Glo. There are various styles, class lengths, and difficulty levels so you can find something that fits in your schedule.
Slip Beauty Sleep Collection Gift Set ($122): You may be wondering why you need a silk pillowcase, but after you sleep on one and wake up with minimal bed head, you'll know why. The set comes with a silk sleep mask to complete your beauty rest routine.
Alfred Matcha Gift Set ($75): Say "I love you so matcha" to someone (that someone can be yourself) with this gift set, which includes a canister of single-origin matcha, measuring scoop, electrical whisk, and ceramic bowl.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($98): This minimalist ceramic diffuser will help fill your room with calming essential oil scents. There are two timer settings and an optional light you can turn on. Pair it with an essential oil starter kit and you're on your way to spa-like vibes.
Bootay Bag Subscription ($54/six months): Underwear shopping is no longer a pain in the butt. Choose your size, style preferences, and how many pairs you want to receive, and Bootay Bag will send you a shipment of cute underwear each month. You can also add a bralette to your order.
Teleflora's Growing Art Sansevieria Plant ($55): Surrounding yourself with greenery is always an instant pick-me-up. This sansevieria plant comes with a mid-century ceramic planter and will add some extra zen and decor to your room.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts ($65): After a stressful day, there are few things better than a long soak in the bathtub. Do yourself a favor and make it even more soothing with some bath salts that are infused with CBD and essential oils.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($299): Grab a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones and drown out unwanted distractions in the background. The headphones have 20 hours of battery life and Alexa built in for easy voice control.
Elixinol Good Mood CBD Gummies ($40): Every now and then, we could all use a mood boost. These Good Mood gummies are vegan, made with real fruit extracts, and have 10 mg of CBD each. The assorted jar includes passion fruit, pineapple, and mixed berry flavors.
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier ($375): Heat, cool, and filter the air in your home all with one sleek looking device. It automatically senses pollution, removes 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens, and then projects purified air into the whole room. There's a quiet night mode so you can have it running through the night without disrupting your sleep.
Vuori Performance Jogger ($84): If there's anything this year has shown us, it's that we need more joggers and fewer jeans. This pair is so super soft and stretchy, you'll want to pick up a pair for every day of the week (there are eight different colors, so it's totally possible).
Pipette Day to Night Kit ($34): Take care of your skin day and night with a clean, non-toxic skincare set. The mineral sunscreen is reef-friendly, lightweight, SPF 50, and gentle enough for babies. And the overnight brightening mask helps boost glow and combat dullness all while you're sleeping.
Phenomenal Woman I'm Speaking Sweatshirt ($59): It only takes a couple of words to remind people that you and what you have to say are more than worth hearing. In this case, those words are "I'm speaking," and this sweatshirt makes a simple but strong statement. (Also in blue).
Daily Harvest Box of Scoops ($55): You won't feel guilty eating straight out of one of these plant-based ice cream pints. They're free of fillers, gums, or refined sugars, and come in delicious flavors like vanilla + sticky, sweet salted caramel; mint + dark, melty cacao chips; and vanilla + salted swirled black sesame. The gift box includes your choice of six different Scoops, which is the perfect excuse to try a few or all of the flavors.
Theragun Prime ($299): If you have sore muscles from exercising or sitting in front of a desk all day, give yourself a deep muscle treatment right at home. The Theragun Prime is a percussive therapy device with an ergonomic grip, customizable speed range, four different foam attachments, and 120 minutes of battery life. Goodbye, tight and tense muscles.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer ($80): You've read the studies and know your phone is dirtier than the average toilet seat. Keep yours clean with a UV-C sanitizer that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs. It fits large phones as well as other small objects you want to sanitize such as glasses, keys, or ear buds.
Kush Queen Sleep CBD Bath Bomb ($13+): This bath bomb will help you wind down for the night and get ready for some restful zzz's. It has 25-200 mg of CBD depending on your preferred dosage, and citrus and lavender scents to help calm both your body and mind.
Nutribullet Pro ($89): For those times when you want to make a quick smoothie or purée but don't feel like dragging out the full-sized blender, a compact Nutribullet is your solution. It has a 900-watt motor and extractor blade to quickly and smoothly blend ingredients. The 13-piece set includes two plastic cups and to-go lids, lip rings, a recipe book, and more.
