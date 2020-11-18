New podcast alert!
Listen
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
More From Holidays
More Videos

Writing a Business Model? Here Are Pro Tips on Knowing Your Worth

Badge
Office Depot® OfficeMax®
None

Selfmade, Brit + Co's interactive business course, takes you from business idea to business launch in just 10 weeks with the help of career coaches, successful entrepreneurs, and 1:1 sessions with our very own CEO Brit Morin and Chief Creative Officer Anjelika Temple. Curious about what we learned this week? In collaboration with Office Depot, we're sharing snippets from each week with all y'all. Get ready to get a sneak peek about all things business models and metrics.

Keep Reading Show less
Money
Home
entrepreneur business money selfmade sponsored Money
Home Money Most Recent Today's Must Reads Brands Office Depot® Office Max®

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics