It's no secret that Lorelai Gilmore loves coffee, so it makes total sense that when actress Lauren Graham partnered with Bob's Red Mill, the recipe they developed together has coffee at the center!

The collab, ahead of National Good Neighbor Day on September 28, highlights the idea of what they're calling "Moregetherness" (more + togetherness). It sounds like the perfect idea ahead of the holidays and all the IRL connections, homemade food, and time spent with the people we love.

“I don’t think being a good neighbor requires a grand gesture. Making something you love and sharing it with someone is a simple way to say, ‘I’m thinking of you,’” Lauren Graham said in a press release. “As someone who’s gluten free myself, I love that Bob’s Red Mill makes it easier to bake something that more of your neighbors can enjoy. That’s what Moregetherness is all about— little moments of connection, preferably with something delicious involved.”

Keep reading to see Lauren Graham's fall recipe — and check out our favorite fall Gilmore Girls episodes to watch while you bake ;).

Lauren Graham's Banana Coffee Cake Muffins Are the Perfect Treat for 'Gilmore Girls' Fans Bob's Red Mill Ingredients Muffins 1½ cups mashed ripe Bananas, about 3

2¼ cups gluten free flour (like Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour)

⅔ cup Sugar

4 tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Cinnamon

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

⅓ cup Milk of choice

¼ cup Neutral Oil

4 tsp Rice Vinegar

1 tsp Vanilla Bean Paste Streusel Topping ¼ ¼ cup Turbinado Sugar

¼ cup Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour

1 Tbsp + 1 tsp Neutral Oil

2 tsp Cinnamon

Bob's Red Mill Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan. Mash banana. In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add banana, milk, oil, vinegar and vanilla; stir until smooth. For streusel, combine turbinado sugar, flour, oil and cinnamon until crumbly. Divide batter among muffin cups and top with streusel. Gently swirl streusel into the batter with a toothpick. Do not fully incorporate streusel. Bake 15–20 minutes, until golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

How to Make Lauren Graham's Banana Coffee Cake Muffins Bob's Red Mill Preheat your oven to 350°F before you start combining ingredients. That way, you're ready to bake as soon as you're done prepping! Line a 12-cup muffin pan (I love using silicone muffin liners because it's both affordable and sustainable).

Ron Lach/Pexels Mash your bananas, then let them sit while you mix your dry ingredients. Once those are mixed, you can add your wet ingredients and stir them all up until the batter is smooth. Set the batter aside while you make the streusel by combining all the ingredients until you have a crumbly consistency. Divide the batter up between the muffin inserts, and then top with your streusel mix. You can stir the topping a little bit into the muffin with a toothpick but you don't want to fully mix it.

Ivan S/Pexels Bake your muffins for 15–20 minutes. The finished treats should be golden brown, and if you stick a toothpick in, it should come out clean. Cool for 5 minutes, then transfer the muffins to a wire rack until they're totally cooled and you can put them in the fridge.

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