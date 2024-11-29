'Gilmore Girls' Fans Think Lauren Graham & Scott Patterson Are Making A HUGE Announcement Next Week
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The holidays are the perfect time for all kinds of surprises, and Gilmore Girls fans are convinced two of the show's stars are giving us a present next week. When both Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) and Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) posted from Stars Hollow, fans picked up on the connection faster than you can say "coffee coffee coffee!" And all signs point to a very special Gilmore Girls cast reunion.
Here's everything we know about Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson's Gilmore Girls surprise.
- Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson starred as Lorelai and Luke on Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007.
- The show is known for its obsession with coffee, and Lauren and Scott teased a special announcement coming December 3, 2024.
- Fans think it could be a reunion between the two actors (and their characters).
Lauren Graham/Instagram
Lauren posted this shot of Luke's Diner in a snowy Stars Hollow, teasing she's "got something brewing" that she'd announce on December 3. And when Scott made an almost-identical post that he was "back at #LukesDiner for something really special," fans flooded his comments with everything from "KING LUKE WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!?!?" to "I’m ready for whatever this is ☕️ 😍."
Considering both actors tagged Walmart in their post, I was expecting a Luke's Coffee x Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee collab, but it looks like it could be something even better: a reunion!
"I think this has already accidentally aired on Hulu, Lauren and Scott are in a commercial as Luke and Lorelai, where she says 'coffee coffee coffee!' and he pulls out a Walmart shipping box full of brew lol!" one Reddit user says. "I was very surprised when I saw it but it was cute!"
This totally make sense in my headcanon of Gilmore Girls in 2024. Because you can't tell me Lorelai wouldn't totally be obsessed with grocery delivery. Paying someone else to do a chore for her AND avoiding Taylor Doose at the market? Well that's a win-win baby.
Here's hoping we see Alexis Bledel as Rory again too!
What do you think about this potential Gilmore Girls reunion? Tune in December 3 to find out what this is all about and read up on 24 Cozy Gilmore Girls Gift Ideas For Anyone Who'd Rather Be In Stars Hollow.
