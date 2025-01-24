'Gilmore Girls' Fans! Lauren Graham Promises "A Coziness" To New Show 'The Z-Suite.'

Gilmore Girls fans couldn't be more excited to see Lauren Graham onscreen again in Tubi's new TV show The Z-Suite. And even though her character Monica is giving major Lorelai Gilmore vibes, Lauren is adamant that the two characters couldn't be more different — but she hopes GG lovers will "come along for this ride" anyway. And TBH, this is one 2025 TV show you won't want to miss!

Here's what Lauren Graham had to say about The Z-Suite — and whether it relates to Gilmore Girls' Lorelai Gilmore.

Lauren Graham's 'The Z-Suite' character Monica & Lorelai Gilmore have "no similarities"... Tubi At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her new movie opposite Dylan O'Brien, Lauren Graham spilled on her upcoming press run for The Z-Suite, which is one of Tubi's "first scripted programming,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a little bit of pressure, but also just a lot of momentum and excitement and we will just try not to screw it up.” Lauren has a pretty great track record of "not screwing it up" (I'm looking at you Gilmore Girls), but the actress insists that this project has a whole new feel. “There are no similarities [between Lorelai Gilmore and The Z-Suite character Monica Marks] and I hope [Gilmore Girls fans] come along for this ride,” she continues. “I can’t do that. I can never replicate the beauty and the magic of that character and that writing and that time, so I might as well not try. This is something very different, but she’s fun and kooky and the show has a spirit to it that I think has a coziness to it, but it’s very different character.”

Even if Monica is a bit "unhinged"! The new TV show, which follows Monica after she's fired from her ad agency (and replaced by a Gen Z social media team), sees her create a brand new agency and fight for her place in the industry. And it looks downright hilarious. “When I first read the script for The Z-Suite, I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace,” Lauren Graham told Deadline. “The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.” The Z-Suite premieres on Tubi February 6 and I can't wait to watch all the episodes!

Are you excited to see Lauren Graham take on a whole new character in The Z-Suite? Let us know on Facebook and check out 14 New TV Shows To Watch In February (plus the January TV Shows you can binge watch this weekend).