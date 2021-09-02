The Best Lotions and Oils For Seriously Dehydrated Skin
I can't get out of the shower — or hardly get out of bed — without rushing to drench my skin in a concoction of lotions, creams, and seriously hydrating oils. Those of us with dry skin are familiar with this tight, tingly sensation year round, but all skin types can be exacerbated by uncomfortable dryness after months in the summer sun. The good news is there are safe and effective formulas available for every skin concern, from dry to ashy to oily, and every sensitivity, be it scents or stickiness. Let these hydrating picks prove there's an option for you, too.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA ($8)
Whether you're new to moisturizers or always looking to try the best cult formulas, you can't beat this non-greasy, affordable favorite for both your day and night needs.
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer ($42)
If you find most moisturizers too heavy or greasy, a lightweight gel cream will be your alternative for everyday hydration.
Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream ($18)
You don't need to splurge on a fancy cream — Versed's formula will deliver major moisturization overnight or during dry weather spells.
OSEA Essential Hydrating Oil ($36)
Light enough to be used for daytime application, but effective enough to see instant results.
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil ($44)
Yes, topical oils can be applied to oily skin types, too — this one absorbs and delivers hydration with speed.
Herbivore Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil ($48)
Dry and acne-prone skin can indulge in this non-comedogenic formula nightly, which also comes in a CBD blend for total relaxation.
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($12)
There's a reason CeraVe is constantly going viral on TikTok: it works.
Nécessaire The Body Lotion With Niacinamide ($25)
It's not just about aesthetics — this Niacinamide-infused, light-weight lotion can be applied daily for immediate and long-term results.
Nécessaire The Body Serum With Hyaluronic Acid ($45)
Lock in your lotion's moisture by mixing it with a hyaluronic acid serum made for whole-body application.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream ($28)
Almost all of Glow Recipe's products go viral for their effective formulas — and signature watermelon scent — and their creamy body lotion is no exception.
Alaffia Whipped Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Body Lotion ($14)
Effective for all skin types and colors, this whipped formula delivers serious hydration and recovery for dry skin.
OUAI Body Crème ($38)
When you're in the mood to indulge, massage this buttery formula onto your skin post bath or shower.
French Girl Lumière Jasmin Body Glow Oil ($40)
After you've applied lotion, treat your skin to an extra layer of moisture with a luxe jasmine scent.
Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Lightweight Body Oil ($13)
Not sure about body oils? This cult drugstore find vanishes instantly but keeps your skin hydrated long after a shower or bath.
Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash ($18)
If soapy body washes leave your skin feeling tight before you even dry off, swap them for an oil wash, which keeps moisture locked in while you're washing away grime.
Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt ($28)
When you've got nowhere to be, lather yourself in a layer of pure coconut oil for all-over hydration.
