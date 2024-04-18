R.I.P. Skinny Jeans – These Are The Jeans Trends Everyone’s Wearing In 2024
What are the hottest jeans trends for 2024? Well, we’ve come a looong way from jeggings, that’s for sure. I personally love denim in all its forms (I will forever stand by a Canadian tuxedo), but this year’s denim trends have me especially excited.
We’re really seeing denim progress pastjeans this year – denim shirts and denim dresses are on the rise – which is such a nice breath of fresh air for all of our ‘fits. Scroll on for the top 5 denim trends all the cool fashion peeps are wearing, with a range of ways to wear ‘em!
Barrel Jeans
We The Free Kingston Baggy Barrel Jeans
Born from the laid-back baggy jeans trend, barrel jeans are a bit controversial. Defined by a rounded shape that hits peak wideness around the knees and gently tapers off at the ankles, barrel jeans can often have a more quirked-up feel, hence the controversy. They're certainly a departure from bootcut or mom jeans, but I think that's what makes 'em all the more trendy!
I don't have a single bone to pick with barrel jeans – they simply ooze cool girl vibes, and the fact that this jeans trend is approved by style queens from the likes of Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Camila Morrone instantly proves their "It" factor... even if you're hesitant to give the trend a go.
If you're searching for a nice gateway piece to really get into the barrel jeans trend, I recommend you opt for a no-frills pair like this one from Free People. These flaunt a mid-rise waistline, which lays the groundwork for a stylish (and not to mention, comfy) fit. You don't want barrel jeans to hug your figure too tight, or else their signature convex shape may get lost. Consider sizing up if you're a fiend for loose-fitting pants!
The Kingston Baggy Barrel Jeans come in sizes 24-32 for $148.
Everlane The Way-High Curve Jean
These curvy jeans from Everlane offer a more subtle take on the barrel jeans trend. The bow-legged shape is still evident, but it's not as severe as other styles on the market. The ankles on these jeans are far less noticeably tapered, but you still get that barrel effect from the wide legs. This pair boasts a high-waisted silhouette, which is fairly uncharacteristic of the classic jean shape – but can be great for those seeking some support along the waistline.
The Way-High Curve Jean is shoppable in four other color washes in sizes 23-33 for $128.
MOTHER The Half Pipe Flood Barrel Jeans
The sleek front seaming that runs down each leg of these barrel jeans lend them to a more formal feel – reminiscent of work slacks – making them an excellent contender for wearing to the office. The lighter wash and classic 5-pocket styling make way for effortless pairing with practically any piece in your closet. The hem hits right above the ankle so you can easily show off your latest pair of sandals or ballet flats.
The Half Pipe Flood Barrel Jeans come in sizes 25-34 for $268.
Denim Dresses + Jumpsuits
Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Column Midi Dress
We truly owe a lot to Beyoncé, but the resurgence of denim – denim dresses and jumpsuit especially – requires extra recognition. We're hot off her new album, Cowboy Carter, which really amped up the country vibes. But instead of stepping out heavily clad in cowboy-approved Wrangler jeans and denim jackets as the genre suggests, people seem to be taking the trend into their own hands with more femme dresses and one-pieces. I am here for it!
And though Queen B's influence on the denim trend is evident, your look doesn't exactly have to be country-esque to stun. Take a denim dress like this one from Abercrombie & Fitch – everything from kitten heels to platform clogs is compatible with this piece. What you wear with it all depends on your personal style!
The Denim Column Midi Dress is shoppable in two other color washes in sizes XXS-XL for $66 (was $110).
Reformation Evita Denim Midi Dress
The halter neckline on this dress is everything! The darker denim wash also gives this style an all-season feel, as opposed to a lighter color that may jive more with the summer months. What I love about the denim dresses they're makin' these days is that they're usually crafted from a stretchy, flexible denim, rather than more rigid materials that are a pain to wear. This Reformation midi is no exception – it boasts a super-stretch fabrication. All you need is a bold belt and some statement earrings to complete the look!
The Evita Denim Midi Dress comes in sizes 0-12 for $218.
Lioness Honey Denim Corset Mini Dress
This chic strapless mini melds so many different fashion trends into one: denim, corsets, and drop-waists. The fitted bodice hugs your shape in the most flattering way before expanding down to a micro-pleated skirt that's absolutely giving Y2K. The zip closure at the front infuses your look with thoughtful detail, while the belt-looped waistline provides boundless styling opportunities.
The Lioness Honey Denim Corset Mini Dress comes in sizes XXS-XL for $79.
Madewell Long Sleeve Wide Leg Denim Coverall Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits, like dresses, are an easy one-and-done piece you definitely need in your style arsenal. Drawing direct inspiration from 70's fashion (think disco dance floors and roller skating rinks), they come in tons of different shapes, lengths, and materials that can amplify your personal style preferences.
I think long-sleeved denim jumpsuits like this one from Madewell are 100% the way to go if you're gonna make an investment in the trend. This one's crafted mostly from cotton, so it's more breathable than it looks (and it's still very structured). It features the classics – a point collar, 5-pocket styling, chest pockets, and belt loops – but it departs from the norm with extra-wide legs that flatter pretty much any body type. There's no doubt that this jumpsuit can earn some wear throughout every season!
This Madewell Wide Leg Coverall Jumpsuit is shoppable in sizes 00-16 for $168.
Pistola Aria Jumpsuit
This denim jumpsuit surely hints at those aforementioned retro vibes, but hosts a more modern fit. The buttoned v-neck vest bodice is flirty, but still retains enough coverage for everyday wear. While the top is snug, the bottoms explode into breezy wide legs for added comfort. The fabrication has a favorable amount of stretch, so you can sit, lounge, dance, and walk around without feeling totally restricted by your denim get-up! Pair it with your fave pair of cowgirl boots to take advantage of its Western details, or rock some colorful Adidas sneakers like the fashion "It" girls do.
The Aria Jumpsuit is shoppable in sizes XXS-XXL for $228.
We The Free Jayde Flare Jumpsuit
Kelly Clarkson pulled off this denim jumpsuit on her show earlier this year, and it's all I've been thinking about since. She just looked so good! This Free People piece is drenched in a bounty of becoming details, from the exaggerated seaming along the bodice to the elongated front zipper that has a proper retro feel. It comes in a stretchy, curve-hugging shape – an instant confidence-booster!
The Jayde Flare Jumpsuit also comes in 6 other colors if the darker denim isn't quite your vibe. It's shoppable in sizes XS-XL for $158.
Denim Maxi Skirts
Levi’s Denim Ankle Column Maxi Skirt
In accordance with barrel jeans and denim dresses trending upward, denim maxi skirts are unsurprisingly making a comeback. I can't help but think of Britney Spears' kitschy denim get-upwhen I reach for my denim maxi skirt, but there are so many ways to style the trend that don't channel those wacky Y2K ensembles.
You have a few options with this denim trend: big skirt, big shirt (like an oversized button-up or pullover sweater), or big skirt, tiny shirt (think cropped tanks and baby tees). Either way, denim skirts are easy to dress up by adding belts, jewelry, and of course, fun shoes to your 'fit.
This light-wash pick from Levi's features a low-rise waistline for easy pairing with longline tops. The skirt itself has a slit down the middle that breaks up the blue denim monotony and allows room for your stride.
The Levi's Denim Ankle Column Maxi Skirt comes in sizes 24-33 for $98.
Gap Denim Midi Skirt
Ever so subtly done in an 80's-esque acid wash, this denim midi skirt from Gap is perfect for spring and summer. The exceptionally-light color wash lends it to pairing with pastels and other bright colors, though it'd look just as chic with a simple black top! This style is easily translatable for all sorts of occasions, from the office to happy hour, and park days to shopping sprees. This skirt is made from a low-stretch denim that's intended to hold you in, but forms to your shape over time.
The Gap Denim Midi Skirt is shoppable in regular, petite, and tall sizes 24-35 for $34 (was $70).
We The Free Catch The Sun Denim Maxi Skirt
This pick carries hippie energy, for sure. It's flowier than most common denim maxis on the market, flaunting a series of flattering vertical seams down the entire silhouette. Its apparent vintage charm makes it a seamless match with every kind of shoe and any top that channels the 70's era. No matter what you wear it with, you'll have so much fun with this swingy skirt!
The Catch The Sun Denim Maxi Skirt also comes in a lighter denim wash and sizes 24-32 for $128.
Denim Shoes
rag & bone Astra Slingback Flat
Mary Janes and ballet flats are fiery-hot RN, and it's no surprise that denim drip has found its way to footwear! These slingback shoes from rag & bone are a prime example of the denim trend, as they're covered in the material. The silver grommets dotting the buckled straps break up the look even further.
These Astra Slingback Flats go for $328 on Nordstrom.com.
Beach By Matisse Jayde Platform Clog
Okayyy, patchwork! These larger-than-life denim clogs are uber-artsy. The contrasting yellow bottoms just work with the blue upper, plus the chunky heels give each and every look a stylish boost in height. Flaunt 'em with a basic black pant, or go double-denim and pair them with dark wash jeans or dresses.
The Jayde Platform Clogs are shoppable for $55.
Coutgo Bow Kitten Heels
Bows, denim, and a kitten heel? These adorable shoes have it all! These two-toned denim sandals secure near the back of the ankle with a tiny rounded buckle, while the toes are pointed. The heel height measures about 2 inches, so these won't be a massive pain to stomp around in.
The Coutgo Bow Kitten Heels come in three other colors and go for $45 on Amazon.
Dark Wash Denim
Levi's Japanese Selvedge Barrel Jeans
I'm more of a medium-wash girl myself, but I can totally get behind the dark-wash denim trend. The darker hue feels a tad bit more elevated, transcending the typical jeans colors we see every day and fitting into a more formal box. Aside from their utter stylishness, it's a nice bonus that dark-wash jeans typically use a lot less water in the production process than their lighter counterparts!
These Levi's jeans assume the barrel shape, but in a flattering dark indigo shade. Pair it with a matching dark denim jacket or go bold with a lighter, contrasting denim top.
The Levi's Japanese Selvedge Barrel Jeans come in sizes 23-32 for $198.
BDG Jaya Baggy Boyfriend Jean
These low-rise baggy jeans from BDG are loose-fitting throughout, the ultimate piece to slide into on lazy days. Though casual in the fit, these pants are wildly easy to dress up with shoes, accessories, and outerwear. The handfeel of the fabric is definitely more rigid, being crafted from recycled materials.
The Jaya Baggy Boyfriend Jeans come in two other color washes in sizes 24-33 for $69.
Everlane The Baggy Jean
These Everlane dark-wash jeans hit a lot higher on the hips, cinching up your figure. They look unassumingly lightweight, but their 60% organic cotton and 40% Tencel construction really speaks to just how breezy these jeans are – perfect for year-round wear!
The Everlane Baggy Jeans come in three other colors in sizes 23-33 for $128.
