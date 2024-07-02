15 New Reformation Dresses That Are An Immediate "Add To Cart"
When I think of the more classic, versatile, and easy-to-throw-on pieces in my wardrobe, Reformation instantly comes to mind. From linen mini dresses to classic silk maxis, everything I've purchased from Reformation over the years truly stands the test of time outside of normal wear and tear. And now, they've just dropped some of my favorite new dresses that are sure to make for the perfect summer staples! So keep reading to see these perfect summer picks from Reformation!
Reformation
Nonie Mini Dress
I adore collared mini dresses! There's something so dainty and cute about them, giving a sort of modern twee vibe. I recommend styling with a bow in your hair and some fun mary jane espadrilles!
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress
Everyone needs a classic linen dress for summer! This has to be one of my favorite new arrivals from Ref because of how versatile the shape is and all the great color combos it comes in! You'll wear this one all summer long for sure!
Reformation
Petites Irisa Dress
This one is for all my petite ladies who want all the maxi dresses without all the hassle of getting them altered! I love the flattering silhouette, and flowy fabric of this one! It's perfect for wedding season or any other fun events you have coming up that require a more elevated look.
Reformation
Misty Gingham Two Piece
Need a lazy girl outfit combination? Matching sets are gonna be your best friend. You've got your whole outfit ready — all you need to add are accessories to dress it up for the evening, or dress it down for the daytime.
Reformation
Tullia Dress
This new Reformation arrival screams cottagecore in the best way. This mini is made with a lightweight voile fabric that's super breezy, so it's great to throw on during any hot, summer days. The square neckline and bow detailing are also such a lovely touch to this sweet dress, too!
Reformation
Malorie Silk Dress
This new arrival is so unique, and so fashionable. This dress is giving all the sexy, chic, mysterious, Bond-girl vibes that are perfect for a dinner or cocktail party this summer. No matter the event, you'll definitely be the main attraction in this stunning gown!
Reformation
Arella Linen Dress
It's definitely a gingham girl summer, and I'm all about it. This one comes in multiple colors, but the brown gingham is catching my eye because it's s unique choice for summer. Style it with a slick back bun and heels, and you've got the ideal date night look!
Reformation
Cami Linen Dress
With this tropical mini dress, you look like you're ready to jetset off to another country immediately! And I don't blame you for it, because this dress is to die for! It screams tropical vacation, with such fun colors that add something extra to your outfit! It's quirky, cute, and will look great with a simple pair of sandals and straw bag like above.
Reformation
Belva Silk Dress
Silk dresses are another great go-to for the summer, and this one is my favorite that I've seen in a while! I love the muted blue color, as well as the lace collar. It's made with a silk charmeuse fabric that's incredibly lightweight and flowy to give you an airy, magical look!
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress
Need an outfit for the 4th of July? Perhaps a picnic at the park? Even a dinner by the beach? This dress has you covered for any occasion. It's the perfect length and shape, versatile enough to wear at an endless amount of events. I love that Reformation is leaning into timeless, vintage styles like this one, giving us pieces we can wear for years to come!
Reformation
Melanie Mini Dress
It's a polka dot summer, and this mini passes the vibe check 100%! It's got a chic halter neck and shape to it that is super flattering for your figure. Pair this with a scarf around your hair and some oval sunglasses to get the perfect summer look.
Reformation
Valetta Two Piece
Matching sets are my BFF when it comes to summertime dressing! I love throwing them on with a pair of sandals or boots and calling it a day! Easy, breezy, adorable.
Reformation
Suvi Knit Dress
This knit dress is sexy, but in a more modest way that I just love. This versatile dress is so sleek, and it comes at such a good price point, too. I could see this paired with a long sleeve button-down to give it a more casual feel, or dressed up with some heels.
Reformation
Sora Linen Dress
The perfect 4th of July dress does indeed exist! The red gingham paired with the vintage-style cut of the dress is the perfect recipe for summer! I could see this paired with mary janes and a cute straw basket bag!
Reformation
Robbie Linen Two Piece Set
St. Tropez is calling with this French-inspired two piece set! It's perfect for the hot summer months, giving you such an easy outfit combo to throw on! Add some flats, and a mini crossbody bag for the ideal trés chic look.
