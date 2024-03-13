Breaking Down The 5 Adidas Sneakers All The Cool Girls Are Wearing
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Just like Baggu bags or ballet flats, Adidas sneakers have some real currency in the fashion world. Lately, the Adidas Samba has all the “It” girls in a chokehold. The sporty, three-striped shoe has been frequently spotted on stars like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence, giving it that extra-cool celebrity status.
If you’re looking to be on-trend with your shoe game, it’s important to note that the Adidas Sambas aren’t the only shoe shaking up the footwear scene as of late – there are a handful of Adidas sneakers designs that speak to that “It”-factor in the same way. The best thing about them all is that they’re accessible in price, super comfortable on the feet, and timelessly stylish so they’ll last you year after year.
Below, a breakdown of the most iconic Adidas sneakersmaking their rounds in the fashion zeitgeist, plus the coolest colorways that’ll make every step count.
Adidas Samba Classic
The Adidas Samba Classic sneakers launched in the 1950s, but gained popularity in the 70s among soccer fans in England. They’re visibly sporty in nature, with three bold side stripes, a massive tongue, and a flat, skinny sole.
The most popular colorways are white-on-black, or black-on-white, which both make styling extremely easy. Speaking for myself (I own the black-on-white version), the Adidas Samba Classic sneakers are by far the most versatile pair of shoes in my closet right now.Worn with jeans or dresses, these OG Adidas sneakers will not fail you, and given that they’re a fairly low financial commitment ($90), being on-trend has never been easier.
Adidas Gazelle Bold
These platformed stompers have been flooding my Pinterest feed for who knows how long – especially the bubblegum pink + green ones! Though seemingly similar from afar, the Adidas Gazelle Bold sneakers ($120) stand out from the Samba Classics given their thicker rubber sole, suede outer, and understated tongue.
With the bulkier look, a more structured ‘fit would look great with the Gazelle Bold sneakers. Think wide leg cargo pants and varsity jackets.
The Gazelle Indoor Shoes ($120) stand opposite the Bolds with a flatter foot, plus they come in a gorgeous royal blue color, which Glamour predicts will be a massive footwear trend come summertime!
- More popular colorways:
- Blue + red
- Orange + neon green
- Mint green + pink
Adidas Campus 00s
While the Adidas Sambas and Gazelles are more soccer/football-focused, the Campus 00s ($110) draw inspiration from skateboarding culture.
The sneakers have a bulkier, more padded look to them that feel reminiscent of the early 2000s Osiris shoes that were (regrettably) everywhere (even on my own feet). The laces are wide and chunky, while the outer material is fully suede. Still, the Campus 00s retain the signature Adidas stripes down the sides for recognizability.
The cool gals are wearing these Adidas sneakers with baggy jeans and baby tees – an exceptionally easy uniform to rock year-round!
- More popular colorways:
- Red + light pink
- Pink + white
- Gray + black
Adidas Handball Spezial
The Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers ($110) were originally designed for indoor handball players in 1979. Like the Gazelle Bolds, the Spezials have a uniform outer that’s entirely suede, with the signature stripe trio being an exception (made from leather).
The shoe’s tongue and gum rubber sole are familiar, too, and make the style super casual.
You can easily style these Adidas sneakers with your go-to jeans or even some long shorts and they’ll look iconic.
- More popular colorways:
- Brown + white
- Indigo + blue
- Light blue + orange
Adidas Forum Low
Inspired by “the energy of collegiate style,” the Adidas Forum Low sneakers ($100) have a sporty, practical feel, but boast versatility when it comes to styling. The mixed-material outer favors smooth leather, which provides a more formal vibe for pairing with everything from sweatpants to denim.
The Forum Lows are definitely more padded than the Sambas or Gazelle Indoor models, with even more tread at the bottom to support your steps.
- More popular colorways:
- Pink + red
- White + blue
- White + red
Subscribe to our newsletter for more trending fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via @novasistas on Instagram.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.