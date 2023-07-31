Here's Everything We Know About Emily Henry's New Book "Funny Story"
There are a few things that unite Emily Henry Girlies: we love romance, we love quirky details, and we love Taylor Swift. (And based on my Emily Henry interview, I can confirm that she does too!). The author herself describes her new book, titled Funny Story, as “the wind in my hair on the weekend,” a line from Taylor Swift's "Karma" that she used to describe the book in this morning's announcement!! Here's everything we know about the book. Buckle up, because there's a *lot* about Funny Story we can’t wait to dive into.
What is Funny Story about?
Daphne and her fiancé Peter are madly in love. They've moved back to his childhood hometown, where Peter constantly tells the story of how they met. All is well...until Peter realizes he's actually in love with his childhood best friend Petra. Now Daphne is stranded in Waning Bay, Michigan, and even though she has no friends or family, she does have her dream job as a children’s librarian, so at least that's one point in her favor.
Now, with barely any money, there's only one potential roommate who could possibly understand what she's going through: Petra’s ex, Miles. Despite the fact that Miles happens to be Daphne's polar opposite. After they form a friendship (which may or may not involve posting misleading images of their summer together), Daphne realizes that she might have done the craziest thing of all: fallen for her ex-fiancé’s new fiancée’s ex. No biggie.
Will Funny Story connect to the other Emily Henry books?
Based on her other stories, we're not expecting Funny Story to directly tie into Happy Place, Book Lovers, People We Meet On Vacation, or Beach Read. However, she does often reference the characters from her other stories once. So don't be surprised if Daphne bumps into Nora in the grocery store or finds one of Gus' books incorrectly shelved in the library.
When is Funny Story going to be released?
Funny Story will be released on April 23, 2024, almost a year after Happy Place was released!
What will the cover look like?
The covers are always one of my favorite parts of any Emily Henry book. They're always vibrant, bold, and always show just enough of the characters to both catch your eye and keep you intrigued. In the past, they've been blue, pink, orange, and yellow, with bits of other colors interspersed in the details.
I would love a green cover, a deep red-orange, or maybe a lilac. I can't wait to see what they go with!
Where can I preorder Funny Story?
There are a number of you can preorder Funny Story! Here are a few:
Are you excited for Emily Henry's Funny Story? Let us know in the comments!
