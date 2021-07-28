The 10 Best Rental Apps To Vacation On The Cheap
There is nothing quite like taking a vacation during the summer. You can go camping with your S-O or score a vacation rental for the perfect girls' trip. But the cost that comes along with travel is sometimes a little hard to swallow. On top of renting a place to stay, you need to stock up on travel-sized products, buy plenty of food, and figure out your vacation wardrobe. That's why we rounded up 10 rental apps — for everything from boats to camera gear — that will save you some cash so you can vacation guilt-free.
Swimply (Free on IOS and Google)
If you're looking to have some fun in the sun, check out Swimply, which is like AirBnB for pools. You can rent private pools by the hour, no matter where you're located.
Turo (Free on IOS and Google)
This car-sharing marketplace is the perfect website for anyone looking for a ride during their vacation. Browse by make or destination to find the travel ride perfect for you.
Boat Setter and Get My Boat (Both free on IOS and Google)
Find a boat rental in more than 600 locations with this rental app. From fishing boats to watersport vehicles to yachts, you're bound to sea something you like (ba dump bump).
ShareGrid
There are some moments you just have to capture. Join local creatives on ShareGrid to rent, buy, and sell camera gear so you don't miss a thing! Before you go, brush up on your photography skills with our Travel Photography Online Class!
Idle (Free on IOS and Google)
Need a bike for your date around town? Rent anything with this app that specializes in idle goods — get it?
Outdoorsy (Free on IOS and Android)
Get your camping on with all the RV, camper van, and travel trailer rentals you could ever imagine. You even get 100% free roadside assistance!
Nuuly (Free on IOS)
Get your vacation wardrobe essentials with this fashion subscription app. They feature new arrivals every week, plus free shipping and returns. Sign us up!
Splacer (Free on IOS and Android)
Whether you're planning a wedding or a pop-up locally or from afar, Splacer lets you book unique spaces for your upcoming activity.
Rent Luggage
All you have to do is find the luggage you need, have it shipped to you, and then return it after your trip to vacation at a fraction of the cost. Easy peasy!
Roaming Hunger
If you want to go all out on your first night of vaycay, consider renting your own food truck (yes you read that right). There are no negatives here.
