The Best Tips For Planning Your First Campervan Excursion
Are you excited about your first campervan excursion but feeling overwhelmed? Don't worry, with a little bit of planning you can have the trip of a lifetime. This guide will tell you everything you need to know to make the most of your campervan holiday.
From choosing your route, decorating your van, to stocking up on supplies, we've got you covered. So what are you waiting for? Get planning!
Decide Where You Want To Go And What You Want To See
Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS
The great thing about taking a campervan trip is that you have the freedom to go where you want, when you want. Whether you're looking to explore the coastline, journey into the mountains, or simply take in the sights of the open road, there's no shortage of options. However, with so many possibilities, it can be difficult to decide where to go.
To narrow things down, start by thinking about what you want to see and do on your trip. Do you want to spend your days hiking and exploring nature, or would you prefer to visit museums and historic sites?
Once you've decided on your priorities, you can start planning your route. If your goal is to see as much scenery as possible, for instance, you'll want to plan a route that takes you along winding roads and through small towns. On the other hand, if you're more interested in visiting specific destinations, direct highways will help you get there faster.
Plan Your Route
The first step in planning your campervan trip is to choose your destination. Once you've settled on a general location, it's time to start mapping out your route. The best way to do this is to break your journey down into smaller stages, and then look for campgrounds or other overnight accommodations that are located along the way. This will help you to avoid driving for long periods of time without a break, and it will also give you the opportunity to explore different parts of the country as you go.
When choosing your campgrounds, be sure to consider things like amenities, cost, and whether or not they allow pets. Once you've mapped out your route and made your accommodation reservations, the next step is to start packing for your trip. Be sure to bring along all of the essentials, such as food, water, clothing, and camping gear. And don't forget to pack some fun activities for the days when you're not driving.
There are lots of apps out there to help you plan your route. Make sure to take into account things like scenic routes, campgrounds, and attractions. Also make sure your app works when you don’t have a good internet connection. You’re likely to be in some really remote regions without reception. This should help prevent any navigational arguments with your travel companions!
Make A List Of Supplies You'll Need For The Trip
If you're planning a trip in a campervan, there are a few essential items you'll need to pack. First, you'll need a way to cook your meals. If you're planning on doing any serious cooking, you'll need a portable stove and an assortment of pots and pans. However, if you're just looking to make simple meals, a campfire grill should do the trick.
You'll also need a source of light. Lanterns are a popular choice, but if you're looking for something more lightweight and compact, consider bringing along a headlamp or flashlight. These can help you find the bathrooms in the middle of the night! Very important if your campervan doesn't have facilities on board.
Finally, don't forget about comfort items like pillows and blankets. These will come in handy when you're trying to get a good night's sleep in your campervan.
Before you start packing, make a list of any supplies you’ll need for your trip. This should include camping gear, food, and clothing. You should gather your essentials before you start packing your Campervan. This way, you can make sure you have enough room for everything before you begin.
Our Top 10 Essentials For Any Camping Trip
Photo by Davis Arenas / PEXELS
- Map of the area
- GPS system
- First-aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Flashlight and spare batteries
- Sleeping bags and pillows
- Cooler or fridge
- Water bottles
- Food
- Warm socks
How To Budget For Your Campervan Trip
Campervanning can be a great way to see the country and spend time with family or friends, but it can also be expensive if you're not careful. Here are a few tips to help you budget for your next campervan trip and keep things affordable:
- Plan your route in advance. This will help you estimate fuel costs and choose campgrounds that fit your budget.
- Consider all of your expenses, including food, activities, and souvenirs.
- Shop around for the best deals on Campervan rentals and campground fees.
- Make a list of must-haves and nice-to-haves so you can stay within your budget.
- Use coupons and discounts whenever possible.
- Pay with cash or a credit card that offers rewards points to save money.
Book Your Campsites In Advance
For many people, summer is the time to get out and explore the great outdoors. However, if you're planning on camping, it's important to book your campsite in advance. Campgrounds can fill up quickly, especially during peak season. By booking early, you'll ensure that you have a spot to set up your tent, campervan or RV. In addition, you may be able to take advantage of early-bird discounts.
Make sure you understand the laws on where you can park your campervan at night. Some countries don’t allow “wild camping” therefore you can only stop in campsites. If this is the case it is even more important to book your campsites ahead of time.
Top Places To Visit On Your First Campervan Adventure
Photo by Thirdman / PEXELS
For those who enjoy the outdoors, there is no better way to explore the country than by campervan. Here are just a few of the top places to visit on your first US campervan adventure:
- The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic natural wonders in the world, and it is a must-see for anyone visiting the US. The best way to experience the grandeur of the canyon is by hiking down into it. There are a number of different trails to choose from, so you can find one that suits your fitness level and interests.
- If you're looking for beautiful scenery, Yellowstone National Park is sure to impress. From its forests and mountains to its geysers and hot springs, Yellowstone has something for everyone. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife such as bison, elk, and bears as you explore all that the park has to offer.
- For those who love to camp under the stars, Joshua Tree National Park is an ideal destination. The park is home to two desert ecosystems - the Mojave and Colorado - which means there are plenty of interesting plants and animals to discover. Joshua Tree is also known for its stargazing opportunities - be sure to bring your telescope and download a stargazing app!
If you’re planning an adventure further afield, a campervan adventure is the perfect way to see everything that the world has to offer. There are few better places to start than these five destinations.
- Australia is home to some of the most iconic road trips, including the Great Ocean Road and the Outback. New Zealand, meanwhile, offers stunning scenery, from the snow-capped mountains of the South Island to the volcanic beaches of the North Island.
- Canada is another great option for a campervan adventure, with its beautiful national parks and wide open highways. And for those who want to explore Europe, there are few better places to start than Norway, with its fjords and glaciers.
- Finally, no van life would be complete without a visit to Scotland. This wild and rugged country is home to towering mountains, pristine lochs, and centuries-old castles. Scotland is an unforgettable destination and one of the most iconic campervan trips in the world.
Hiring A Campervan
If you’re planning an overseas campervan trip you’ll be hiring a campervan from a local company. This can seem a little overwhelming when you first start shopping around. However, there are some simple tips that can make this process a little easier.
When hiring a campervan, there are a few things to keep in mind in order to have the best experience possible. First, be sure to book early as many people hire campervans during the summer months and demand is high.
You will need to know what size you need - there are a variety of campervans on the market ranging from small vans that sleep two people to large RV's that can sleep a family of six. Also consider what kind of amenities you will need while on your trip. Do you need a kitchen? A bathroom? A television?
Finally, be sure to read reviews of the company you’re renting from and the campervan itself before making a decision. Make sure you understand the security deposit and their insurance policy. These differ greatly between countries and even different companies in the same area.
Get Planning!
Photo by RODNAE Productions / PEXELS
Now that you know the ins and outs of campervanning, it’s time to start planning your first trip! Keep in mind the pointers we shared about budgeting, packing, and getting around.
With a bit of preparation, your first foray into van life will be a smashing success. So what are you waiting for? Pick up your map and get planning!
