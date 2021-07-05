10 Dream Vacation Rentals For Your Next Girls Trip
New Orleans, LA ($733/night)
This historic four-bedroom, five-bathroom house sits in Treme, a neighborhood known for its cultural caché, and is less than a mile from the hopping French Quarter.
Palm Springs, CA ($766/night)
Did someone say "mid-century modern?" This newly remodeled three-bedroom home has the decorative touches we love, not to mention a saltwater pool, bocce court, and stunning mountain views.
Nashville, TN ($408/night)
Get the best of both worlds with this four-bedroom home located on a 55-acre farm but also a mere 20 minutes from downtown.
Miami, FL ($525/night)
You'll have plenty of room to spread out in this 3,800-square-foot townhouse in the heart of one of Miami's most desirable neighborhoods.
Las Vegas, NV ($242/night)
A hop, skip, and a Lyft from all the excitement of the Strip, this recently renovated condo sleeps six.
Austin, TX ($1,049/night)
With all the amenities and 15-foot ceilings, you and seven of your friends could ask for little more in this self-proclaimed weird city. Oh, did we mention there's a water slide?
Montauk, NY ($1,196/night)
This well-designed oasis in the heart of the Hamptons is within walking distance of the beach and sleeps eight.
Newport, RI ($640/night)
It's a go for all things nautical in this three-bedroom condo with all-around sweeping water views. Let's just say: location, location, location!
Sedona, AZ ($1,650/night)
This massive villa in the desert sleeps 16 people, meaning it's prime digs for a reunion with all of your favorite people.
Portland, OR ($307/night)
Calling all outdoorsy friends! This three-bedroom home sits on the Willamette River with plenty of hiking, water sports, and wine tasting nearby, and it's only 11 miles to downtown.
