A Summer Capsule Wardrobe You'll Wear Every Day This Season
After a year-plus of lockdown, we've realized just how many of our clothes we don't wear anymore. Good thing a new season — hello, summer! — is the perfect opportunity to cull down your wardrobe. Once you downsize, you can focus on filling in the gaps with a handful of items you love (like that summer top you can't stop thinking about) and that will get plenty of wear. Start with these 14 sustainably-created pieces that you can mix and match for all of your chill summer hangs.
A smaller capsule wardrobe within a single color palette will give you a cohesive variety of options. AKA, it'll keep things from being boring! We picked 14 pieces but yours can definitely be more or less than that. Start with solid basics, like a classic pair of jeans or a white tee and layer patterned and playful accessories to elevate your look.
Taking A Trip To The Farmer's Market
Bright pink and blue bring a summery mood, and because both the sneakers and bag are neutrals, they don't overwhelm the look.
Working At A Coffee Shop
A casual dress with elevated details — this one features a bow at the waist — means that you'll be comfy and feel cute. Rainbow shoes add a pop of color, and a roomy, structured tote provides ample room for your laptop. Don't forget to protect your face on the trip there and back with a visor or sun hat!
Grabbing Lunch At Your Favorite Local Restaurant
For an outfit that's equal parts comfortable and presentable, pair fashionable accessories, like mules and a clutch, with your favorite basics. It'll look as if you're putting in effort — even if you're not!
Solana Uluwatu
Etica Tyler Jeans
Running Errands
We love a good pair of joggers. A tee with rolled sleeves and a knotted waist creates a more defined silhouette while still giving you plenty of room to move around.
Catching Up With A Friend
An overall neutral palette keeps your whole look elevated, even if you're wearing a sweatshirt and shorts.
