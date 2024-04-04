The 2024 Travel Trends You Need To Know Before Summer Vacation
If you’ve been itching to pack your bags and book a flight, but don’t know where to jet off to quite yet, taking a peek at the biggest travel trends for 2024 may help you land on your final destination. Between where to go and how to get there, there are some really cool travel trends we’re seeing emerge for the year. Read on for 2024’s travel trends!
2024 Travel Trends: Where To Go
Shoulder Cities
You’ve got your stereotypical spring break destinations – think Miami or Orlando, but one of the biggest travel trends we’re seeing in 2024 thus far is “shoulder” cities. Travelers are opting to stay in cities close to landmark destinations since accommodations in shoulder cities typically cost less.For example, Pricelinesaw a 20% jump in hotel searches in Kissimmee, Florida, where hotel rates typically cost $100+ less per night than stays in Orlando.
Asia’s On The ItineraryAccording to Priceline, interest in traveling to Asian countries is on the rise for 2024. This year so far, they’ve observed a nearly 400% increase in searches for Hong Kong, a 361% increase in searches for Taipei, and a 149% increase in searches for Bangkok.
2024 Travel Trends: How To Get There
Young Travelers Are Going Solo
According to a travel trends report by American Express, 76% of Millennials and Gen Z respondents say they are planning on taking a solo trip in 2024. This comes at no surprise, especially considering that solo travel has grown in popularity over the past few years.Per Google Trends, searches for ‘solo travel’ have increased every year in the past decade (with 2020 being an exception, as COVID limited travel worldwide). Whether young travelers are taking a trip solo for solely self-care or simply having more freedom when traveling, we’ll likely continue to see the trend growCaught the solo travel bug? Check out our list of solo travel tips.
Traveling For Main Events
One of the biggest travel trends for 2024 has roots in 2023, with many travelers having the desire to travel for big events like concerts and sports games.
We saw this with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where many dedicated fans would travel across state lines (or several state lines) to see her. Unsurprisingly, people are still spending on travel even though concert tickets are quite expensive (per Gametime, the average Taylor Swift ticket price for 2024 is $3,525.42)!
Lyft observed the economical impact of the Eras Tour through an influx of ride shares. According to Lyft, when a city hosted an Eras Tour show, the number of total Lyft rides went up an average of 7.6%.
Cincinnati saw the greatest increase in hotel stays for the Eras Tour (63%), which may help explain why a room at Days Inn & Suites shot up from about $72 to $1,024 per night in that window, according to Cincinnati Enquirer.
Travel trends in relation to sports games aren't too dissimilar from the Swiftie travelers. According to American Express, 67% of Millennial and Gen Z respondents are interested in traveling for sporting events in 2024. Furthermore, 58% of respondents who are traveling for sports in 2024 will do so for soccer, basketball, or Formula 1 racing.
Considering the Paris summer Olympics are coming up in July, American Express also found that New York, Miami and Paris are the top destinations to travel to for sporting events in 2024.
Loud Budgeting For Travel
According to Priceline’s latesttrip planning survey, more than a quarter of respondents say that finding a good deal on flights and hotel rooms is the most exciting part about booking a trip. Travel is not always cheap, so loud budgeting has been apparent in the planning process.
This has led travelers to plan smart: waiting for the best day of the week to book a flight, using travel price tracking tools like Google Flights and Priceline, and scouring accommodation options beyond hotels into Airbnbs and hostels.
