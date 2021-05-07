Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Spring Classes Today!
Running the day to day of a business can be all-consuming but taking the time to step back and think about your marketing strategy can save you time and money down the road (while attracting more customers to your brand!). As part of our collaboration with Office Depot, Wesley Brinkhurst, VP Head of Marketing at Office Depot joined our Selfmade spring session to share some insights on how to hone in on your target audience (or audiences) and create a story tailored to them.

