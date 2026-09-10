Her best looks ever.
Lili Reinhart's Best 'The Love Hypothesis' Outfits
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Nobody does method dressing like the reigning queens of 2026. Zendaya obviously knocked it out of the park with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but Lili Reinhart is taking her own approach to the trend by paying homage to all the best rom-coms and romance movies we grew up on.
Keep reading for Lili Reinhart's best The Love Hypothesis outfits before the movie premieres September 23, 2026.
Lili Reinhart's yellow dress is a nod to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'.
If you saw Lili Reinhart wearing this yellow dress and immediately thought of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, then you'd be right! The pale yellow satin gown features an open back (except for two strips of fabric forming an X) and a v-neck. The jeweled drop earrings are the cherry on top for sure!
And Lili Reinhart's custom Rodarte dress for the Germany premiere references Drew Barrymore in 'Ever After'.
Lili Reinhart also wore a custom silver Rodarte dress in honor of Drew Barrymore's iconic fairy dress in Ever After: A Cinderella Story. From the strapless design to the delicate silver overlay, I'm simply obsessed with this look — especially since the formal outfit perfectly complements her messy hair.
Lili Reinhart's blue and purple Emanuel Ungaro London premiere dress is major mermaid vibes.
And for the London premiere, Lili Reinhart channeled her inner Y2K mermaid magic with this colorful, textured gown. It matches the step and repeat background perfectly!
Lili Reinhart's São Paulo premiere dress for 'The Love Hypothesis' is totally golden.
The actress wore a Roberto Cavalli halter top gown for in Brazil and I absolutely love how committed she is to the 2000s bit.
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