Nobody does method dressing like the reigning queens of 2026. Zendaya obviously knocked it out of the park with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but Lili Reinhart is taking her own approach to the trend by paying homage to all the best rom-coms and romance movies we grew up on.

Keep reading for Lili Reinhart's best The Love Hypothesis outfits before the movie premieres September 23, 2026.

Lili Reinhart's yellow dress is a nod to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) If you saw Lili Reinhart wearing this yellow dress and immediately thought of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, then you'd be right! The pale yellow satin gown features an open back (except for two strips of fabric forming an X) and a v-neck. The jeweled drop earrings are the cherry on top for sure!

And Lili Reinhart's custom Rodarte dress for the Germany premiere references Drew Barrymore in 'Ever After'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) Lili Reinhart also wore a custom silver Rodarte dress in honor of Drew Barrymore's iconic fairy dress in Ever After: A Cinderella Story. From the strapless design to the delicate silver overlay, I'm simply obsessed with this look — especially since the formal outfit perfectly complements her messy hair.

Lili Reinhart's blue and purple Emanuel Ungaro London premiere dress is major mermaid vibes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) And for the London premiere, Lili Reinhart channeled her inner Y2K mermaid magic with this colorful, textured gown. It matches the step and repeat background perfectly!

Lili Reinhart's São Paulo premiere dress for 'The Love Hypothesis' is totally golden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) The actress wore a Roberto Cavalli halter top gown for in Brazil and I absolutely love how committed she is to the 2000s bit.

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