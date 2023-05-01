We'd Catch A Flight For The Coolest Starbucks Food And Drinks Around The World
If you're anything like us, you can't resist a yummy little treat. Café-hopping for the next best latte and croissant combo is your duty, so a Starbucks run is always part of the plan when out and about. But did you know you can get special sips at Starbucks locations around the world? Warning: after reading this post, you may feel the overwhelming urge to plan an international vacation just to try these cool drinks and treats. We know...we feel the same way, too! Hang on tight, and get ready to marvel at the yummiest menu items from Starbucks menus around the world.
Starbucks United Kingdom
Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino
With this Starbucks sip from the UK, you get a tangy mouthful of blue raspberry candy flavor. Each Frappuccino is finished off with a hearty layer of whipped cream and some cute blue crunchy sugar sprinkles!
Raspberry & Almond Mini Loaf
On-par with the raspberry theme, this plant-based snack boasts a gooey, fruity filling balanced by a delightfully frosted top that’s sprinkled with freeze-dried raspberries and flaky almonds. Talk about heavenly!
Starbucks Indonesia
Iced Espresso + Matcha Fusion
We’ve never really thought to blend matcha and espresso before, but after seeing this cool drink from Starbucks’ Indonesia menu, our minds are blown. This order is essentially just their signature Espresso Roast layered with matcha and milk!
Cheese Quiche
We wish Starbucks US was this fancy – a classic twist of a Quiche Lorraine? We’re sold, Starbucks Indonesia.
Starbucks Spain
Vitality Smoothie
Forever missing the days in the States you could order smoothies. Looks like we’ll just have to jet over to Spain to get a proper Starbies smoothie fix! The Vitality Smoothie combines fruits and veggies: melon, red grape, strawberry and blueberry – the ultimate summer drink!
Pastrami Focaccia with Pistachio Cream
Oil, focaccia bread, mascarpone cream, pistachios, cilantro, pepper, pastrami, and mozzarella get generously stacked atop one another to form Starbucks Spain’s most appetizing sammie.
Starbucks Singapore
Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato
Starbucks Singapore has the coolest menu. We’re absolute suckers for oat milk and chocolate, so this macchiato drink is calling us out. Signature espresso gets infused with smooth oat milk and vanilla syrup, then topped with a drizzle of rich cocoa sauce for layers of flavor in every sip!
Meatless Beef Avocado Omelette Wrap with Mushroom & Cheese
This morning wrap is like the U.S.’ Mushroom & Kale Egg Bites, the Bacon Sausage Wrap, and the Impossible Sandwich had a baby. This healthy blend of ingredients shines among an Impossible plant-based beef.
Starbucks Mexico
Hibiscus Shaken Lemon Tea
This ice cold sip from Starbucks Mexico seems most suitable for summertime. Hibiscus tea and lemonade get shaken together with light sweetener to give you something to swig when it’s hot outside.
Cheesecake Roulet
A light, buttery pastry layer conceals a duo of raspberry and cream cheese filling for a sweet bite on-the-go.
Starbucks Canada
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
We’re familiar with chocolate mocha flavors here in the U.S., but when will it be our time to experience dark chocolate like Starbucks Canada? This superbly sweet iced drink blends espresso with dark chocolate and your milk of choice – yum!
Heart Sugar Cookie
It’s no secret that we <3 Starbucks, and this heart-shaped cookie is just adorable. Each flaky bake is topped with either white or pink chocolate and the best rainbow sprinkles.
Starbucks Philippines
Cantaloupe Melon Cream Frappuccino
Ever had a fruit-infused Frapp? This ice-cold drink is essentially melon syrup blended with milk and ice, layered on top of a splash of green-colored melon powder to resemble the cantaloupe fruit. It gets topped with fluffy whipped cream, cantaloupe sauce drizzle, and even more melon chunks for a delectable sip.
Farfalle Chicken and Mushroom Alfredo
Pasta? At Starbucks? We’re totally in. This al dente farfalle pasta is tossed in a thick, creamy Alfredo sauce with mushroom and chicken additions. Lunch is served.
Starbucks Australia
Iced Pistachio White Chocolate Macchiato
Creamy pistachio and white chocolate blend together with Starbucks espresso in this cool drink from Australia. Crunchy pistachio pieces and pistachio sauce adorn this lovely drink from down under.
Spinach & Ricotta Danish
Starbs always gets us with a savory snack. This one is a flaky, buttery pastry filled with spinach and ricotta cheese!
