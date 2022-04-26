How To Create Calm Office Vibes
Our home is a defining factor in our well-being. It’s our reset zone. It’s where we find the daily strength to be our best selves. So it naturally follows that we should put thought and attention into building a home that makes us feel good. So, in partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, we’re tapping into color psychology to transform four rooms that will directly inspire specific moods. Want to feel calm? There’s a color for that. Want to feel luxurious? There’s a color for that.
Blue Color Psychology:According to the pros, blue signifies intelligence, serenity, relaxation, and calm. Your wits are definitely about you when you're adjacent to blue — think of easy seaside afternoons and bright bluebird days. *Collective sigh*
A color that evokes calm, intelligence, logic, and efficiency? Yeah, we’re gonna need that in our home office. Stat.
First, a sneak peek at the completed room…
Aaand presto! A serene home office, complete with a yoga zone. Not too shabby, huh?
So, let’s get to it!
Mood Board
Aahhh, perfect. Doesn’t the final color palette make you want to exhale just looking at it?
Dang, Snowdrop SW 6511 and Something Blue SW 6800 are a match made in sky-blue heaven. To limit busy-ness in the space, we brought in our supporting colors with the painted picture frames, hanging shelves, and color-dipped baskets. (FYI: We used Sherwin-Williams® Emerald® Interior Paint.)
Mood board, you did good.
There we go — a simple and sweet home office to crank out some work.
See? Once you know the basics of how colors can make you feel, you can use color psychology to make all the difference in your home. Thanks for following along!
Author: Maddie Bachelder
Production: Kayla Haykin, Alonna Morrison, Maddie Bachelder
Design: Yising Chou + Torii Burnett
Photography: Brittany Griffin, Maddie Bachelder, Kurt Andre, Anjelika Temple
Video Production: Alonna Morrison, Kayla Haykin, Michael Sullivan, Ryan Shelley, Conor Hagen, Corey Marsau, Simon Lutrin
Models: Viktoriya Bourakova, Matilda Vertiz, Kayla Haykin, Torii Burnett, Natasha Thomas, Alonna Morrison, Julia Chaves, Maddie Bachelder
This post was paid for by Sherwin-Williams®