How To Create A Luxe Bedroom
Our home is a defining factor in our well-being. It’s our reset zone. It’s where we find the daily strength to be our best selves. So it naturally follows that we should put thought and attention into building a home that makes us feel good. So, in partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, we’re tapping into color psychology to transform four rooms that will directly inspire specific moods. Want to feel calm? There’s a color for that. Want to feel luxurious? There’s a color for that.
Purple Color Psychology: Famously associated with royalty, purple has a lush history. Experts say it evokes feelings of luxury, quality, and mystery. We think of queens draped in velvet; mystifying galaxies; rich, ripe fruit; and vivid nighttime neon. What better place to feel lavish than in your bedroom? :)
First, a sneak peek at the completed room…
Behold! A luxurious, modern room fit for a contemporary queen.
So, let’s get to it!
Mood Board
How fun are these final colors together? Wait ‘til you see them come to life.
We wanted our purple to pack a punch in our space without making the room feel smaller. So, using Sherwin-Williams® Emerald® Interior Paint, we framed the bed with Passionate Purple SW 6981, including a few feet of the ceiling above, to echo a luxurious royal bed canopy. We outlined it in Lighthearted Pink SW 6568 for a subtle transition to the clean, soft High Reflective White SW 7757. The resulting room has a nice balance of light and deep shades, topped with plush textiles on every surface.
Again, it is SO cool to see our mood board directly inspire room decor. We have a new favorite hobby.
BRB, never leaving this room ever again.
For more color inspiration, check out our FRESH, CHEER, and CALM color palettes too!
See? Once you know the basics of how colors can make you feel, you can use color psychology to make all the difference in your home. Thanks for following along!
