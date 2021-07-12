15 Pretty Headboards That Will Totally Transform Your Bedroom
For some reason, a headboard always seems to be the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to decorating a bedroom—despite the fact that it is often the centerpiece! But your bedroom is a personal space, and when you're still exploring design styles and decor aesthetics, it can be a little overwhelming to settle on that pièce de résistance right off the bat. The good news? When you buy a headboard separate from your bed frame, it becomes a relatively easy piece to switch out, and can also be a simple yet dramatic way to update your entire space. So whether you're moving into a new space (congrats!) or are in need of a bedroom refresh, start with one of these beautiful, and rather affordable, headboard ideas.
Mercer41 Upholstered Panel Headboard ($244)
Update a traditional, tufted headboard with a rich, velvet paneled style for some serious drama. With a bold backdrop, you can keep your bedding neutral or go all out with patterns and prints.
West Elm Curved Headboard ($350)
A curved headboard is a modern way to soften up your space. This one comes in a variety of fabrics to suit any style, from mid-century to traditional.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Anza Rattan Headboard ($300)
Add some texture to your room, whether your style is decidedly neutral or anything but that, with this gorgeous woven headboard. (Available July 25.)
Etsy Arch Wall Decal ($66+)
Hello, life hack. For an especially affordable option, a wall decal in a brilliant, bold color will surely anchor your bed as your room's centerpiece.
Nate Berkus French Slipcover Headboard ($330)
How do you make traditional decor chic? Do as the French do with a slipcover headboard that will instantly elevant any bedroom.
Eddie Panel Headboard ($160)
This vintage-inspired, faux-leather headboard can be an unexpected but beautiful touch to add to your room.
Etsy ULTRA Headboard ($430)
Cloud decor is sweeping the internet, and we'd happily let it cover our home in it considering it's cushy, comfy appeal (and kid-friendly padding!).
ABC Home Lawrence Wingback Headboard ($785)
Traditional doesn't have to be boring. When investing in a grand wingback headboard, opting for a deep, dramatic color will make it more modern.
Mercury Row Giorgi Panel Headboard ($230)
Cane headboards add a beautiful, vintage texture to your bedroom. Clean lines and contrasting black wood keep this one from feeling dated.
Amazon Mailene Walnut Headboard ($101)
Presenting: the perfect mid-century modern headboard. Just add pillows!
Etsy The Carolina Headboard ($480)
Handcrafted pieces are so much more accessible on Etsy—like this beautiful slatted headboard that fits perfectly with rustic and farmhouse decor.
Modern Sleep Starburst Upholstered Headboard ($130)
A subtle starburst texture to your headboard will help draw the eye in and give your room a focal point.
Urban Outfitters Woven Fan Headboard ($119)
This fan headboard is an easy-to-install solution that fits both maximalist bohemian decor and refined resort aesthetics.
West Elm Channel Tufted Headboard ($240)
Paneled headboards are a great way to introduce some color into your room. While it may seem bold at first, even a tart chartreuse can be tempered with layers of pillows and bedding.
Amazon Bolster Headboard Pillow ($110)
If you're still not ready to commit to a true headboard, you can at least prop yourself up with this practical pillow, or add it to your existing bedding for some extra comfort.
