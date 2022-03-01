Mar 01, 2022
This DIY Pegboard Headboard Will Tie Your Entire Room Together
When you’re feeling bored with the decor in your bedroom (*insert that steady flow of throw pillows*), try out this easy headboard hack to give your space a spring revamp without all the hassle. This decor DIY comes together quickly with paint and accessories to completely change the vibe of your room — in all the good ways! Keep reading for the how-to.
Materials + Tools:
- pegboard
- paint
- paint brush
- painter’s tape
- wood blocks (use as spacers)
- pencil
- screws
- studfinder
- wall anchors
- drill
Instructions:
- Use tape to mark off your design.
- Add paint to the board. Let it dry for four hours.
- Measure where your headboard will go (36-48 inches above your bed) and mark with a pencil.
- Locate wall studs with a stud finder. Install wall anchors if you can’t find these.
- Drill your screws into the wood spacers to hang your board.
- Style it using quirky baskets, floating shelves, and cool-girl accessories.
What other home projects are you DIYing? Let us know on Twitter and tag us in all your headboard creations on Insta!
(Photos via Brittany Griffin / Brit + Co)
This post has been updated.
