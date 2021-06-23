17 Expensive-Looking Pieces You Can Snag For A Steal From Wayfair
Decorating your home or living space can be a journey — it takes time to find the perfect pieces for your style and budget! And with home decor sites like Wayfair offering up tens of thousands of items to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to even begin, especially if you're still figuring out which design aesthetic to go with.
But now that the summer sales are on, it's worth taking a look. Especially if you relocated in the last year or will need to relocate to return to your office in the near future, it's a great time to buy (or DIY!) a few focal pieces for your new home. And even if you're staying put, your current home may still be in need of a refresh after spending all that time inside — like a gorgeous new arm chair to replace the work-from-home area you no longer need. But before you stay up all night digging through hundreds of pages of options, know that we've scoured Wayfair's current summer sale selection to bring you the very best finds, on sale now.
Sol 72 Outdoor Lounge Chaise Set of 3 ($399, was $974)
These gorgeous chaises will make your outdoor space feel like a resort. Not only is the three-piece set majorly on sale, but it also folds up neatly for travel or storage in the off season.
Bay Isle Home Lounge Chair ($330, was $550)
This irresistibly-priced statement chair is made of solid teak and woven leather, and would look simply stunning in any nook of your home.
Bay Isle Home Aziz End Table ($206, was $225)
The latest iteration of furniture fads is a little lighter and brighter, like this beautiful end table. The mango wood and natural cane details will refresh any of your existing mid-century modern decor.
George Oliver Juana Arm Chair ($203, was $214)
Thanks to their curved shape and natural woven seat, these stylish chairs will work with both modern and traditional tables.
Mercury Row Campanelli Coffee Table ($158, was $387)
Organic and abstract shapes are a popular style of coffee tables right now, but they often come with a price tag. This simplified, wooden table achieves the same aesthetic for a fraction of the cost.
Bay Isle Home Edgware Lamp ($100, was $200)
A versatile, textured lamp like this woven rattan piece compliments light spaces or adds contrast to darker surfaces. Thanks to a major discount, you can balance out twin nightstands or add two to either end of a living room.
Bay Isle Home Kettering Patio Chairs Set of 2 ($430, was $450)
Whether you're working with a large backyard or a tiny walkway, these whimsical wrapped chairs will be all you need to create a relaxing nook out of any outdoor space.
AllModern Farrah Table ($640, was $900)
A bold, block table creates a dramatic center for any gathering. Soften up the hard edges with rounded chairs, extra cushions, or textured table settings, like woven place mats and bright flowers.
Joss & Main Dowland Outdoor Ottomon ($140, was $265)
Turn your outdoor living area into a comfy lounge area with a few chic ottoman cushions (which will also add a few extra seats, should you need more seating).
Williston Forge Shaded String Lights ($42, was $50)
No outdoor setting is complete without ambient string lights! A shaded design makes these an especially elevated option.
Wrought Studio Lindenfield Seating Set of 4 ($820, was $1,490)
If you've recently acquired a patio, make furnishing it easy with this simple yet beautiful (and on sale!) set. Just add decorative pillows to suit your style.
Bay Isle Home Caldecott Jute Rug ($170, was $465)
Every outdoor living area could use a jute rug. The neutral piece adds interest and texture without an overwhelming design.
Outsunny Patio Chair ($420, was $480)
Sit back in this cozy but cool rattan patio chair, and find yourself lost in a summer read or conversations with friends.
Ebern Designs Jennabel Fire Pit ($203, was $450)
A sleek fireplace will instantly elevate a backyard gathering, and provide a dreamy ambience for late summer night hangs. Picture with flickering flames, warm conversation, and perhaps a few glasses of wine.
Corrigan Studio Aleksandra Wide Armchair ($270, was $310)
For a comfortable yet stylish addition to your living space, add this mid-century modern arm chair, designed with the soothing combination of light wood and linen cushions.
Trent Austin Design Durwood End Table ($142, was $218)
A sturdy, concrete end table is the perfect juxtaposition in a room dominated by light colors and organic shapes.
Sunset Trading Modular Sectional ($4,100, was $7,497)
It may still be an investment, but when a cloud couch is on sale (for nearly 50 percent off), it's our duty to inform you. Each time you sink into its oversized, pillowy cushions, you'll (probably) experience a level of relaxation not even money can buy.
