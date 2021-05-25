Gorgeous Glassware To Instantly Upgrade Your Summer Drinks
You don't need to be an at-home cocktail connoisseur to start serving up drinks in style. Whether you're sipping hand-crafted cocktails with dinner guests, enjoying your morning coffee to yourself, or simply waking up to a refreshing glass of water, having a beautiful glass in hand is one of those little things that can help create small, special moments throughout your day. And acquiring gorgeous glassware no longer requires a wedding registry. Hand-blown details, playful colors, and organic shapes are becoming increasingly popular and affordable, so it may only take a small investment to add a unique set to your kitchen cabinet (but we have a feeling you may want to leave most of these on display). Set the mood in your home for summer with these whimsical objets d'art.
World Market Color Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 ($24): Now that summer is here, start sipping your cocktails (preferably outside) from these pretty, pastel glasses.
Peyan Creative Drinking Glass ($10): A unique, ripple-shaped glass will even make water more refreshing to drink.
Anthropologie Chiara Glasses, Set of 2 ($28): Start the conversation at your next dinner party with these artisan-style pieces.
West Elm Fluted Acrylic Glasses, Set of 4 ($22): These durable acrylic sets will add a playful pop of color to your backyard soiree. You can even mix and match a few colors if you're expecting several guests.
Maison Balzac J'ai Soif Carafe Set ($75): Part drinkware, part chic decor, this carafe set will spruce up your desk or bedside table, and keep you from constantly having to refill.
Ferm Living Still Mugs, Set of 2 ($29): Another great piece to add to your desk or your morning routine, these mouth blown glass mugs feature handles that will brighten your day as you sip your first cup of coffee.
Drinque Blue Stemware, Set of 4 ($41): Not only are these bright blue wine glasses a bold and gorgeous addition to any table setting, but they are also guaranteed to resist breaking or cracking.
West Elm Mera Glassware, Set of 2 ($28): Feel like you're sipping on sunsets with these warm, golden colored glasses. Their short, streamlined shape makes for a more subtle but equally stunning approach to the colored-glass trend.
Hay Glass Jug ($45): You'll never forget to go on refill duty when you have this joyful pitcher to bring around.
Bormioli Rocco Sorgente Cooler, Set of 4 ($20): The organic formation of this beautiful drinking glass will only make your beverages more refreshing.
Hawkins Chroma Carafe ($30): If you love mid-century designs with modern touches, the vintage hue and clean shape of this carafe is for you.
Anthropologie Bloom Wine Glass ($20): Swap out your traditional wine glasses for this colorful new twist on stemware.
Hearth & Hand Ribbon Drinkware ($4): Target does it again — the pretty shape and fluting detail of these plastic cups make them look way more expensive than they actually are, and will do the same for your outdoor table setting.
H&M Beverage Glass ($5): Add a little drama (in a good way!) to your next dinner party or date with these unexpectedly sophisticated (and secretly affordable) gray glasses.
West Elm Esme Glassware, Set of 4 ($50): Toast to the weekend with this glam version of colored glassware, with options for all types of wines.
World Market Glass Pitcher With Hole ($15): We'd be tempted to put a beautiful bouquet of flowers in here, but it would look just as striking filled with our favorite bottle of wine.
Amazon Colored Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4 ($14): Give your table an instant mood boost with these budget-friendly finds, available in various summery colors.
Urban Outfitters Isadora Glass ($8): With a rounded profile and bubbly finish, these glasses would be a cheery edition to your breakfast lineup.
Sticky Bubble Cup #17 ($70): We can't help but adore these whimsical bubble cups from the Brooklyn-based design company Sticky, which would liven up any tablescape and dinner table conversation.
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher ($249): A true piece of art, this covetable pitcher provides both a dramatic entrance for your beverages and for your home when on display, which just might justify the splurge.
Which glassware vibe is your favorite? Let us know @BritandCo and follow us on Pinterest for more decor inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.