This Homemade Lemonade Recipe Brings Summer Vibes All Year Long
While lemonade is the quintessential drink of summer, that's not to say you can't sip on the refreshing fruit beverage anytime of year. Not only is it the ideal way to satisfy your thirst in a brutal heatwave, but it's an easy entertaining mainstay to break out for all of your seasonal hosting needs.
With that in mind, we endeavored to switch up your classic homemade lemonade recipe with a very berry twist that your friends and fam will be sure to swoon over. Read on for the oh-so-simple recipe we crafted with Boxed Water's new blackberry fruit flavor, which will power your hydration in a fun and sustainable way (Boxed Water opts for a plant-based box versus a plastic bottle).
If you're new to planet-friendly brand Boxed Water, you can use code BRITCO5 to get $5 off your first fruit-flavored order.
Very Berry Homemade Lemonade Recipe
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 3/4 cup Blackberries
- 1 tbsp Mint, leaves
- 1/2 cup Strawberries
- 1/2 cup Lemon juice, fresh squeezed
- 3/4 cup Sugar
- 4 cups Blackberry Boxed Water
Instructions
- To make the simple syrup, add water and sugar to a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer until sugar dissolves. This should take about two minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. (Place in the freezer in a different container to cool quicker.)
- Add cooled simple syrup, lemon juice, strawberries, blackberries and mint to a large pitcher. Stir to combine.
- Pour into glasses. Garnish with fresh mint and lemon. Enjoy!
While we focused on blackberry, strawberry and mint to enhance our lemonade, we encourage you to mix it up and incorporate your favorite flavors, be it grapefruit, cucumber, or whatever strikes your fancy. Make sure your water base comes from a sustainable source (i.e. plant-based Boxed Water).
Our very berry-infused lemonade is the perfect way to upgrade a backyard brunch, BBQ, or even a cheese and charcuterie spread.
Cheers to sipping lemonade all season long!
Photographed and produced by Alonna Morrison.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.