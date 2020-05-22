Treat Yo’Self This Weekend to These *Hot* Memorial Day Sales
We could use a long weekend after the last couple months, amiright? And now that the weather's warming up, we can enjoy the great outdoors even if from a 6-foot distance. While times are different, Memorial Day sales are a given and a welcome treat right now. So go ahead and treat yo'self to something that makes the weekend a little more celebratory.
First up, we're offering a 35 percent off all Brit + Co classes! Choose from watercolor, illustration, lettering and more and pick up a new skill this weekend into summer. Use code: SUMMERVIBES.
Modcloth is offering 30 percent off full price and 40 percent off sale with code: hotdog. Even if you're just picnicking in your backyard this one-piece suit will help you channel a steamy summer.
Trouble sleeping lately? It could be time for a new mattress. Casper is offering 15 percent off with code MEM15 from May 22-25.
Speaking of shut-eye: Stock up on some fresh bedding, like this cute and cozy Jonathan Adler bedding, at Bed Bath & Beyond, which has sales on bedding, bath, and beyond.
Up-level your camping style at L. L. Bean, which is offering 15 percent off with code SUNNY15 from May 21-26.
Get your grill on at Sur La Table, which is offering 20 percent off outdoor dinnerware (like this shrimp griller, nom, nom) until May 25.
The crowd may be small this year but you can still dress up for YOU. Anthropologie is offering 25 percent off all clothing, shoes and accessories and an extra 50 percent off sale and up to 30 percent off select outdoor entertaining from May 22-25.
Put a little spotted spring in your step with the Maggie Sandal. Madewell is offering 30 percent off all dresses and sandals with code HAPPYTOGETHER from May 19-26.
Uniqlo has deals on women's clothing, like these hi-rise shorts, and watch out for the launch of its Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami collab on May 25.
DermStore is offering up to 20 percent off skin care and beauty brands with code SUMMER until May 27.
Ready for a healthy kick as we head into summer? Nutribullet is offering 15 percent off Nutribullet Pros with code MEMORIALDAY from May 22-26.
When you find yourself in pajamas in the afternoon you may want to step up your PJ game. These Positano Linen PJs from Serena and Lily make you feel like you're adulting *and* on vacay. They're offering 20 percent off with code LIVEWELL from May 21-26.
Urban Outfitters is having a 30 percent off sale on clothing and home — get it, girl!
Share your Memorial Day pics and plans with us @BritandCo! Have a good one!
