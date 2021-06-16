13 TikTok DIY Projects To Make Your Summer Trendier
Sun's out, (glue) guns out! If you're looking to spruce up your space with some 2021 decor trends and you're on a budget or itching to use your creativity, slowly step away from your wallet. Instead, go the DIY route. Grab your favorite paints, find some furniture in need of upcycling, and make room on your bookshelf, because these summer projects are coming in hot.
Blob Mirror
@diybabygirl
lottablobs mirror diy ✨ #diyhomedecor #pinterestaesthetic #polymerclay #aestheticmirror #lottablobs #diyhome #gustafwestman #houseofsunny #fyp
Grab some modeling clay and let your creativity run wild. We recommend customizing the frame to match your decor for a little something extra.
Magazine Cart
@elizabeth.frances
I really love how this turned out #diy #art #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #xyzbca #TheChallengeAllStars #roomdecor #roomdecoraesthetic #maximalistdecor
If you need some extra organization in your room, round up all those issues of Elle, and store them alongside your favorite houseplants in this cute DIY.
Book Nook
@heygretch
Reepicheep has entered the chat #diy #thrifted #fypシ #booknook #booktok
Add some serious detail to your bookshelf with this book nook. Base it off your favorite fictional world, and make it as intricate as you like.
Stone Planter
@newbuild_newlyweds
Why does this look like mentos? Saw this idea somewhere else on TikTok, not sure who! #diy #diycraft #dollardiy #homedecor #diyhomedecor
This easy DIY requires only four supplies: a glue gun, a glass bowl, fishbowl stones, and spray paint. Voilà!
Dollar Tree Wall Decor
@tamarabradshaw_home
Dollar Tree DIY Wall Decor #diy #diyhomedecor #learnwithme #diydecor #dollartree #dollartreediy #dollartreefinds #dollartreehacks #dollartreehaul
Pick up some frames and cloth at Dollar Tree for this seriously stylish and simple DIY.
DIY Wandeko
@my_lovely_new_home
DIY Wanddeko #deko #decoration #diy #diyhomedecor #diyproject #selfmade #interior #nextinteriortrend #fy #fyp#foryou
Why drop hundreds of bucks on wall decor when you can make it yourself? Fashion a few different variations and sizes for a cohesive look.
Miniature Shelf
@something_quaint
Trying something new #woodwork #diy #diyhomedecor
This DIY project is perfect if you can never seem to find your keys — trust us, we've been there. To make it truly yours, opt for your favorite paint color (or two!).
Clothespin Trivets
@newbuild_newlyweds
DIY clothespin trivets with dollar tree clothespins! #diy #craft #diycraft #christmascraft #crafty #ReadySetShop
Anything that saves us from damaging our furniture is good in our book. Get creative with this DIY that's as functional as it is beautiful.
DIY Line Art
@diy_karo_moek
DIY line art #lineart #diy #diyhomedecor #easyinterieur #easydiy #tutorial #diyhacks #art #diyart #fy #fyp #foryou #lowbudget #decorationinterieur
We don't see line art going out of style anytime soon, and this DIY allows you to add your own colors and details, ensuring that the finished product fits your vibe.
Upcycled Side Tables
@ystreetstudio
I’m in love with how these turned out! #upcycle #upcyclingfurniture #thriftflip #diyhomedecor
If you have a side table that's seen better days, or one that you just never use, upcycle it with a fresh coat of paint and some wood pieces.
DIY Anthropologie Mirror
@lollyjaneblog
$498 mirror?! Pppsh. Copied the look for less than $100 🤫 #tiktokdiy #anthropologie #anthrodupe #homedecorhacks #mirrordiy #diy #diyhomedecor #dupe
All you need to give your living room a mega-upgrade is some decorative wood, paint, and gold beading.
Painted Arch
@josiemdavis
Just added this painted arch to the guest room! Follow along to see how I style it✨ #homeimprovement #homediy #diyhomedecor #homemade
We love this DIY project, because it adds a focal point to your workspace without taking up any extra floorspace. The best part? You can switch it up with a new color whenever you want.
Pizza Box Decor
@ystreetstudio
Happy Earth Day! @amyskitchen #easydiy #upcycling #amyskitchen
We never knew pizza boxes could look this good, but if it gives us an excuse to eat pizza, we're down.
