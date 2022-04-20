How To Decorate Like Your Favorite TV And Movie Characters
From the premiere of Bridgerton season 2 to the trailers for Conversations With Friends and Stranger Things, we are loving the recent influx of all things TV and movie! The intersection between entertainment and lifestyle is one of our favorite things because we have to admit, we get a kick out of thinking about what our favorite TV and movie characters might be up to these days. Would Lorelai Gilmore still stick to her classic burger and fries from Luke's? Who is Blair Waldorf's favorite new designer? How would Rachel from Friends decorate her apartment today?
Well, we have an answer to that last question! We got a peek at how online interior design service Modsy has imagined what our favorite fictional characters' homes would look like today. From bedrooms to closets to reading rooms, keep scrolling for 6 rooms inspired by your favorite fictional characters.
The Reading Room — Hermione Granger From "Harry Potter"
If you're looking for an excuse to dedicate an entire room in your home to showing off your book collection, get the ultimate inspiration from Hermione herself! To figure out what kind of style the brightest witch of her age would have today, Modsy brought traditional elements together with different patterns to create a unique look.
Fun Details
- The red paint is a nod to Hermione's Gryffindor Hogwarts house
- Framed pictures of Hermione with Ron
- A pillow with S.P.E.W. (Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare) written across it, in honor of the society Hermione founded to help give elves better treatment
Get The Look
Find cozy pillows and blankets to make your reading (or working) more comfortable. Add in structured details like rectangular bookshelves and a traditional-style desk to keep things from feeling too fluffy. Personal touches like photos and eye-catching elements like a circular cart add a little bit of magic.
Woven Cat Basket
Wheelhouse Round Bookcase
Harry Potter Hardcover Boxed Set
The Bedroom — Penelope Featherington From "Bridgerton"
Not only is Penelope's bedroom a place for her to escape her family's crazy, over-the-top nature, but with pieces that leave plenty of empty space, it's also the perfect space for her to write. Modsy paired vintage details like ornate edges and an upholstered chaise with ultra modern, sophisticated pieces to keep it contemporary.
Fun Details
- Butterfly pillows and artwork, a nod to the Featherington's butterfly motif
- Lady Whistledown's blue cape folded on the foot of Penelope's bed
Get The Look
Focus on minimalist and functional pieces that still have beautiful details. Along with romantic details like animal motifs and ornate borders, they'll add to the Regency feel of the room without making it look outdated.
Aami Hourglass Side Table
Butterfly Art Set
Pom Pom Pillow Cover
Harvey Bench
The Closet — Cher Horowitz From "Clueless"
Cher was all about the glam, so in addition to a floor length mirror like she has in Clueless, focus on vivid shades and airy accessories. Textured wallpaper is both appealing to the eye and adds another layer of chic to the space, and focusing on brass details ties everything together.
Fun Details
- Cher's iconic yellow and black set displayed on the mannequin
- Pictures of Josh and Tai
- An iPad to provide Cher with the newest fashion visualization tech
Get The Look
Cozy seating in a trendy color will let you have more fun and feel relaxed when going through your clothes. Grab a few different pillows, rugs, and mirrors in a variety of textures (fur and metal are glam go-to's). You can also get a clothing rack or a mannequin to display your favorite outfit too!
Sunburst Gold Mirror
Dress Form
Seersucker Pillow Cover
The Bedroom + Living Room Combo — Midge Maisel From "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Warm colors in this studio play on Midge's warm personality and playful edge. Vintage details are a nod to the show's time period and picking mid-century furniture with trendy details strikes a perfect balance between old school and modern... and perfect for someone as artsy and stylish as Midge.
Fun Details
- An old school microphone and notepad like Midge uses on the show
- Hatboxes around the room for all of Midge's hats
Get The Look
Picking a monochromatic color scheme will give you more freedom to go crazy with shapes, textures, and motifs. Add art prints that pull from the same palette but also pull in new colors for some a more dynamic look. If you're short on floor space, focus on adding mirrors and figurines to shelves.
Privacy Screen
The Office — Kelly Kapoor From "The Office"
Kelly was always about style, color, and glam, and her WFH space would definitely reflect that today. Bold colors and eye-catching patterns are a great way to reflect her style, and even a little bit of her intensity.
Fun Details
- Shopping bags and a handbag to highlight Kelly's love for shopping
- “Business bitch” poster in honor of Kelly's self-proclaimed title
Get The Look
Find a focal point, like this floral rug, to pull inspiration from. Choosing simple accent colors keeps the space from overwhelming the eye, but you can add in fun graphics and interesting shapes to make sure it's not boring!
Gold Dome Lamps
Rasnick Task Chair
The Apartment — Rachel Green From "Friends"
If Rachel still lived in that iconic Friends apartment, we're confident she'd focus on a more minimalist design that's simple, chic, and feminine. Barely-there pastels add in a bit of color while still keeping things clean, and contrast the darker accents at the same time.
Fun Details
- Fashion-focused coffee table books for Rachel's love of fashion
Get The Look
Focus on sleek and streamlined pieces that make for a good foundation build upon. Feminine touches like pinks, brass, and creams work together nicely, especially when paired with delicate details like a pair of gauzy curtains.
Gold Pillow
Greek Goddess Bust
