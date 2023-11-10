4 Rory Gilmore Outfits To Wear This Winter
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Welcome to From Costume To Closet, a mini series that turns your favorite movie and TV show fashion into something you can wear right now!
Book lovers everywhere are *always* talking about the novels featured on Gilmore Girls— after all, Rory Gilmore is reading a new title in virtually every episode (I wish I could read that fast). But in addition to her book knowledge, her curiosity, and her love for coffee, my favorite part of Gilmore Girls is all of Rory Gilmore's outfits. They're *so* attainable and cozy that I just want to live in them at all times. Plus, they've got just enough Y2K flair that they feel nostalgic but they're toned down enough that they're not too outdated if you want to try your hand at recreating them — which is exactly what we're going to do today. I went through season one and found some of Rory's most iconic outfits that you can add to your closet, like, right now. Not only are they cohesive (the gal really loves whites and blues) but they also reuse some of the same pieces, which is sustainable too!
A Breakdown Of Rory Gilmore's Outfits
Image via Neil Jacobs/Netflix
As opposed to other installments of From Costume To Closet (which feature multiple characters), since we're only doing Rory Gilmore's outfits, let's take a look at her approach to different events:
Casual — Rory is the epitome of the girl next door, and all of her everyday outfits are both comfortable and cute. Even when she wears something like a tee shirt and jacket, choosing fitted pieces, different proportions, or accessories means she never looks frumpy.
Formal — Our leading lady is a big fan of A-line silhouettes and classic ensembles, as well as feminine details. Feel free to go wild with embroidery and beading. Rory does! Mixing up your colors and textures is another fun way to visual dimension.
School — You won't want to copy Rory's Chilton uniform piece for piece (it is a school uniform after all), but there's plenty of inspo to draw from it. The entire uniform stays in the same navy, light blue, and white color palette, and she has some fun with accessories like a tie or headband. I'm also a huge fan of the way her yellow backpack provides some intense color contrast!
*The* Sweater
Images via The CW/The WB and Retailers
Sweater; Jeans; Necklaces; Ballet flats; Bag; Claw clip
This outfit has been absolutely immortalized in the pop culture zeitgeist, and honestly, for good reason. It proves you can be super comfortable without sacrificing style. (Plus the simplicity of the outfit really lets Rory's classic early '00s hair take center stage, as it should). Trust me, this white cable knit sweater has been the softest addition to my closet. I added a few recent trends to really bring this outfit into 2024 — delicate jewelry and ballet flats are huge right now, and tying everything together with shades of green means you have more freedom with textures and silhouettes.
The Chilton Uniform
Images via The CW/The WB and Retailers
Bodysuit; Coat; Jeans; Bag; Sneakers; Hair bow; Espresso martini
Because we don't want to walk around town in a fictional school uniform, I took a scaled-back approach to this Rory Gilmore outfit. I kept the same blue and white color palette thanks to this two-toned coat (and added some academic plaid with a hair bow), and adding details like flared denim and metallic sneakers elevates pieces that could look super basic otherwise. And in honor of Stars Hollow's most beloved drink, I found these super cute espresso martini earrings I'm *obsessed* with!
The Dance Dress
Images via The CW/The WB and Retailers
Jumpsuit; Heels; Hair pins; Clutch; Earrings
Holiday party season is quickly approaching and there are a few classic fabrics that wind up in my rotation: sequins, satin, and velvet. Instead of the traditional holiday dress approach, I switched it up with this velvet jumpsuit in a totally intoxicating blue. Strappy heels feel like a nice contrast to the full, lush look of the jumpsuit, and since I've always loved with the flowers in Rory's hair, I paid homage with a few pearly hair pins. If you'd rather go a more artsy, modern route, add these sculptural earrings instead of the pins.
The Stars Hollow Gazette Look
Images via Saeed Adyani/Netflix and Retailers
Dress; Coat; Boots; Scarf; Earrings; Bag
A dress + coat + shoulder bag combo will literally never go out of style if you ask me. I turned this look into something more monochromatic, but since the dress and coat are different tones, there's a little bit of dimension. Even though the suede boots have a similar finish to the sweater dress, the stiletto heel adds some edge that you'd also get from a leather block-heel boot! Finally, for some extra color (and in honor of the one and only Lorelai), add a multicolored scarf and pink bag. Since they both feature some gray tones (instead of bright neons), they don't overwhelm the outfit at all — in fact, they'd look just as good with the white sweater outfit as they do with this!
Which Rory Gilmore outfit will you be wearing this winter? Let us know your craziest Gilmore Girls opinion in the comments and check out everything we know about Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life Season 2!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Lead images via Saeed Adyani/Netflix and Retailers.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!