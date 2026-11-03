Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is finally almost here, and I couldn't be happier. Epic fantasy is one of my favorite genres, and I'm always amazed at how grand the world building can be while maintaining intricate details about culture, interpersonal relationships, and governments. It's just incredible. And while you wait for House of the Dragon season 4, this is the perfect Prime Video show to keep you occupied.

Here's everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 before it hits Prime Video.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 3 will change everything about Middle-earth. Everything is at stake in season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Middle-earth is at war, and everyone is living in the aftermath of Eregion's fall. Sauron is out to conquer the whole world with his newest power, the One Ring. The dwarves and the elves are the only ones left standing between Sauron and his horrible victory, and it will take all of them to keep the Dark Lord from winning. This series has all the action, scenery, and magic of series like House of the Dragon or Fourth Wing. And the best part is now that we're on season 3, there are established relationships and character arcs. Season 3 is always my favorite season in a show!

And the 'Lord of the Rings' cast is insanely talented. Prime Video The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 cast should include a lot of returning favorites, and maybe some new faces too. Here's the cast of the series so far: We've seen Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Daniel Weyman as Gandalf, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Ema Horvath as Eärien, Leon Wadham as Kemen, Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard, and Peter Mullan as Durin III. You'll be able to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 when it premieres on Prime Video November 11, 2026. There will be eight episodes just like the previous two seasons. Happy binge watching!

Let us know your thoughts on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 when you watch, and check out The 7 Best Prime Video Shows To Watch In November 2026 for more.