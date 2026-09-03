Move over summer shows, the new shows premiering this fall are the perfect balance of spooky, intriguing, and cozy. So, they're basically the perfect choice for cuddling up and relaxing...or binge watching the entire thing in one weekend because you're too invested in the drama not to finish. Either way, you definitely need to add these shows to your watchlist ASAP!

Here are the best new shows premiering this fall 2026. You can't miss them!

Chad Powers season 2 — Watch on Hulu September 3, 2026 Hulu The next installment of Glen Powell's new show picks up at a treacherous place: Ricky knows Chad's secret, but he's also the only person who can help Chad lead the Catfish to their final game.

The Paper season 2 — Watch on Peacock September 9, 2026 Peacock Fresh off their Ohio Journalism Awards winning streak, Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) puts the publication at risk by targeting a local private club, all while trying to balance all that romantic tension he has with reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei).

Crew Girl — Watch on Netflix September 10, 2026 Netflix Teagan (Miku Martineau) has to switch schools after a family scandal implodes her life, and the worst part might just be that there's no girls' rowing team at Easton Prep. But when she joins the boys' crew, she finds herself drawn to both team captain Josh (Sam Braun) and underdog Cam (Kyle Clark).

Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence — Watch on BritBox September 15, 2026 BritBox This new show is a fresh take on the iconic Tommy and Tuppence books, and even though they're childhood friends, it isn’t until their 20s that they catch feelings for each other. And after they get married, they become a crime-investigating duo who still has to navigate the ups and downs of marriage. We'll see Josh Dylan as Tommy, Antonia Thomas as Tuppence, and Imelda Staunton as Aunt Ada.

A Different World — Watch on Netflix September 24, 2026 Netflix The new A Different World is a sequel to the original show, revolving around Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest daughter of Whitley and Dwayne from the OG show. It's a classic 20-somethings-take-on-college series full of young adults discovering their place in the world.

East of Eden — Watch on Netflix October 1, 2026 Netflix Florence Pugh leads this new show as Cathy Ames, who finds herself welcomed into the Trask family. The series spans multiple generations from the Civil War to World War I, and will leave you questioning everything about good and evil. Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders also star.

Marshals — Watch on CBS October 4, 2026 CBS This Yellowstone spinoff/sequel series sees Kayce (Luke Grimes) joins the U.S. Marshals to protect, serve, and bring justice to Montana — which is just heartbreaking after the death of his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille). I'm still not over it.

Abbott Elementary — Watch on ABC October 7, 2026 ABC Your favorite elementary school teachers are back for another year! I could literally watch Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and the rest of the Abbot crew for another 6 years.

Below — Watch on Netflix October 8, 2026 Netflix I compared this Netflix thriller to Stranger Things with an Outer Banks twist, and I stand by it. Josh Hartnett stars as a family patriarch who's determined to figure out what kind of creature keeps haunting his coastal town. So it's part family drama part supernatural thriller. I'm here for it.

Grey's Anatomy season 23 — Watch on ABC October 15, 2026 Anne Marie Fox/Disney If there's one thing Shonda Rhimes knows how to do, it's keep this medical drama going. You'd have thought they'd run out of plot by now but Grey Sloan Memorial perseveres.

The Gilded Age season 4 — Watch on HBO Max November 1, 2026 HBO After The Gilded Age season 3 ended with Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George's (Morgan Spector) marriage on the rocks, I've been on the edge of my seat to find out what will happen next. Larry (Harry Richardson) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) seem to be getting their relationship back on track, but I'm really just thrilled that Peggy (Denée Benton) and Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) are getting married!

Black Doves — Watch on Netflix November 5, 2026 Netflix Keira Knightley stars as super spy Helen Webb, who has to team up with her old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) after her secret lover is killed. So it's safe to say there's a lot going on. Sam and Helen must continue their journey in this new show — and they're joined by Neve Campbell, Ambika Mod, and more.

The Good Daughter — Watch on Peacock November 12, 2026 Peacock Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) are sisters who never quite moved on from the night that destroyed their lives 20 years ago. When a second attack happens, Charlotte is the first on the case, and has to weed through decades of secrets and memories.

The Chosen season 6 — Watch on Prime Video November 15, 2026 5&2 Studios/The Chosen/Angel Studios The Chosen season 6 will do something unlike anything we've seen before (at least...anything we saw before The Pitt). The entire season will take place throughout Jesus' (Jonathan Roumie) trial on Good Friday, culminating in the Crucifixion film that you'll be able to see in theaters.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 — Watch on Disney+ November 20, 2026 Disney+ This is the first time Percy Jackson fans are getting The Titan's Curse adapted for the screen, and yeah, we're excited. This year, Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) are getting closer than ever — and when she's taken by Kronos, Percy will stop at nothing to get her back.

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