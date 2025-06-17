She would have been way better, TBH.
This 'Gilmore Girls' Theory Says Rory Was Never Supposed To Be A Journalist — Lorelai Was
Gilmore Girls fans have discussed Mitchum telling Rory she didn't have what it takes to be a journalist since 2004. While we've all pretty much accepted the fact that Rory doesn't have the curiosity and instinct it takes to excel in the industry, I've never really thought about why Rory wanted to be a journalist in the first place. Well, according to one TikTok user, there's a good chance the career was actually what Lorelai dreamed about when she was a teen.
Keep reading for a crazy Gilmore Girls theory about Lorelai wanting to be a journalist instead of Rory!
"Hot Gilmore Girls take: Rory wanted to be a journalist because of Lorelai," @cranberrypitbull says on TikTok. "They never explain why Rory like journalism, just say she's 'wanted it her whole life.' My theory: Lorelai wanted to be a journalist before she got pregnant, and pushed that dream to Rory. Mitchum thought Rory wasn't cut out for journalism because she didn't jump into conversations. We all know Lorelai would've jumped into the conversation in that meeting, blown Mitchum away if she had been the one interning. Lorelai was everything Mitchum thought a journalist should be."
Not only does Lorelai have the personality to be a journalist, but given her rebellious nature, she definitely would have been tuned into world events, politics, and news in a way her family might not have. And while she passed on her intelligence to Rory, it definitely manifests in a different way for the youngest Gilmore girl.
"Rory liked reading she should've worked in like publishing," one comment on the TikTok reads, while another points out that "Rory was a phenomenal editor and she could've thrived in that."
A third user brings up the fact that "Lorelai going out and making all of those connections with the people in lines in A Year in the Life pretty much proves your theory."
While Lorelai is more extroverted, sassy, and intuitive, Rory has an internal creativity that would have been perfect for something like fiction!
"Do you guys remember how in S1, at Chilton, Rory was given a very mundane journalistic task about the paving of the parking lot, and she wrote a piece on how everything and everyone becomes obsolete?" one Reddit user asks. "Even though the teacher was praising her, I thought it was the weirdest journalistic angle. It's so... literary and philosophical. Then it dawns on me - well, of course! She isn't a journalist. She is a writer."
I think if Rory (or, heck, a teacher) had realized her potential in a more creative field, she could have set off on a totally different path. After all, by the end of A Year in the Life Rory is working on a book, so it all came full circle. And then who knows, maybe there's a future where she and Jess write their books together.
What do you think about this Gilmore Girls theory? Do you think Lorelai would have made a good journalist?