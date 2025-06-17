This 'Gilmore Girls' Theory Says Rory Was Never Supposed To Be A Journalist — Lorelai Was

Gilmore Girls fans have discussed Mitchum telling Rory she didn't have what it takes to be a journalist since 2004. While we've all pretty much accepted the fact that Rory doesn't have the curiosity and instinct it takes to excel in the industry, I've never really thought about why Rory wanted to be a journalist in the first place. Well, according to one TikTok user, there's a good chance the career was actually what Lorelai dreamed about when she was a teen.

"Hot Gilmore Girls take: Rory wanted to be a journalist because of Lorelai," @cranberrypitbull says on TikTok. "They never explain why Rory like journalism, just say she's 'wanted it her whole life.' My theory: Lorelai wanted to be a journalist before she got pregnant, and pushed that dream to Rory. Mitchum thought Rory wasn't cut out for journalism because she didn't jump into conversations. We all know Lorelai would've jumped into the conversation in that meeting, blown Mitchum away if she had been the one interning. Lorelai was everything Mitchum thought a journalist should be."

Not only does Lorelai have the personality to be a journalist, but given her rebellious nature, she definitely would have been tuned into world events, politics, and news in a way her family might not have. And while she passed on her intelligence to Rory, it definitely manifests in a different way for the youngest Gilmore girl.

"Rory liked reading she should've worked in like publishing," one comment on the TikTok reads, while another points out that "Rory was a phenomenal editor and she could've thrived in that."

A third user brings up the fact that "Lorelai going out and making all of those connections with the people in lines in A Year in the Life pretty much proves your theory."

While Lorelai is more extroverted, sassy, and intuitive, Rory has an internal creativity that would have been perfect for something like fiction!