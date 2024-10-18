This 'Gilmore Girls' Season 1 Moment Proves Rory Really DIDN'T Have What It Takes To Be A Journalist
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It was the TV character arc heard round the world: after learning her boyfriend's dad didn't think she had what it takes to be a journalist, Rory Gilmore 1. Dropped out of Yale. 2. Stole a yacht and stopped talking to her mom. 3. Grew into the kind of journalist who didn't have pitches prepared and didn't ask good questions. But, according to one Reddit theory, Gilmore Girls actually hinted Rory wasn't cut out for the career at the very beginning of the series.
"Do you guys remember how in S1, at Chilton, Rory was given a very mundane journalistic task about the paving of the parking lot, and she wrote a piece on how everything and everyone becomes obsolete?" one Reddit user asks. "Even though the teacher was praising her, I thought it was the weirdest journalistic angle. It's so... literary and philosophical. Then it dawns on me - well, of course! She isn't a journalist. She is a writer."
As a writer myself, I totally relate, understand, and approve this theory. Journalism uses an objective, straightforward part of your brain, while creative writing requires so much creativity and imagination to breathe life into something other people would find obsolete (like that parking lot piece).
A Year in the Life shows us that Rory truly shines in the creative writing world because while her story on waiting in lines leaves something to be desired, she comes alive writing a novelized version of her and Lorelai's life. "She really does appear to have so much fun writing Gilmore Girls," the Reddit user continues.
Despite making many mistakes, leaning into her love of writing isn't actually one of them. She just needed to find the right kind of writing to really shine. Because let me tell you, when you do find that sweet spot, where your soul comes alive and your typing can barely keep up with your brain, you truly feel most like yourself.
TBH, this is just further confirmation that she deserves to be with Jess Mariano. Who pushed her to be the best version of herself? Who wrote a book and came back just to tell her? (That's right — Jess). It's all very Laurie and Little Women to me!!! And the fact that Rory immediately lets her guard down and spills her guts shows just how comfortable she is with him.
"It's the fact that Rory hasn't seen Jess in four years, but within ten seconds of him sitting down — without him even really ASKING her anything — she is sharing all her deepest fears," Facebook user Victoria TP says. "One conversation, and she's more vulnerable and honest with Jess than she is with any other person in her life."
I mean, just look at that final yearning, longing stare!!! I can hear the wedding bells.
