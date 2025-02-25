11 Worst Moments In 'Gilmore Girls' History Fans Absolutely Hate

Every Gilmore Girls rewatch gives us new details to love about Lorelai, Rory, and town of Stars Hollow: Lorelai's amazing sense of style, the cozy fall setting, and all the underrated characters we know like the back of our hands. But there are also plenty of moments in the series' 7-season run that fans don't like at all. Here are just a few.

Keep reading for the 10 worst moments in Gilmore Girls, from Rory's multiple affairs to Lorelai just up and ditching Max.

1. Rory sleeping with Dean while he was married to Lindsay. Warner Bros. Television The end of season 4 marks one of the first big plot points Gilmore Girls fans hate. Rory loses her virginity to Dean, who (for some reason) she calls "my Dean"...despite the fact he's married to Lindsay. It's a huge moral lapse and shows that Rory genuinely thinks she can always get her way.

2. Rory's affair with Logan in 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.' Saeed Adyani/Netflix You'd think Rory would learn her lesson after hooking up with Dean blew up in her face...but apparently not because in A Year in the Life, she's having an affair with an engaged Logan. Come ON y'all, what are you doing!?

3. Rory dropping out of Yale & stealing a yacht. Warner Bros. Television While we're on the topic of Logan and Rory, her impulsive decision to drop out of Yale and commit theft in season 5 (after Logan's dad tells Rory she doesn't have what it takes to be a good journalist) nearly derails her entire life.

4. Lorelai and Rory's rift. Warner Bros. Television There's really a butterfly effect in place here because after Lorelai learns Rory drops out of Yale, they have a huge falling out...and barely speak for months. The fact that the entire TV show hinges on Lor and Rory's relationship, and their love for each other, makes this one of the worst Gilmore Girls moments.

5. Literally anything to do with Lorelai and Christopher. Warner Bros. Television Christopher is the ultimate Gilmore Girls villain, and he proves over and over again that he won't be there for the Gilmore girls. And that's what makes Lorelai constantly returning to him — especially when someone as constant and caring as Luke is RIGHT THERE — so frustrating.

6. Rory being a horrible journalist. Warner Bros. TV Not having pitches prepared and falling asleep while listening to a source? You know what...maybe Mitchum was right and Rory really doesn't have what it takes to be a journalist.

7. Rory missing Lorelai's graduation. Warner Bros. Television After Lorelai sacrificed so much for Rory, GG fans agree that Rory choosing her mom's graduation day to visit Jess in New York (when she could have chosen any other day) is one of the worst Gilmore Girls moments. And not only did she miss the ceremony, she lost Lorelai's present too!

8. Jackson's vasectomy disaster. Warner Bros. Television When Melissa McCarthy got pregnant in real life, Amy Sherman-Palladino decided to write it into the show...and decided that Jackson would lie about getting a vasectomy and then get Sookie pregnant. Such a strange and icky plotline that viewers are not fans of.

9. Luke hiding April from Lorelai. Suzanne Hanover/Netflix Gilmore Girls lovers all agree that Luke is one of their favorite characters...and that the way he handles learning he has a daughter leaves something to be desired. Plus, Luke hiding April's existence from Lorelai? I understand where the Reddit user who considers the plot "unnecessary and lazy" is coming from.

10. Lorelai ditching Max ahead of their wedding. Warner Bros. Television Max was genuinely such a good guy (not to mention the fact he proposes to Lor with a thousand yellow daisies!!!), which makes the fact she randomly ghosts him ahead of their wedding so much worse.

11. Lane getting pregnant. Saeed Adyani/Netflix First off, let me say that of course there's nothing wrong with wanting to start a family. But GG fans have always felt frustrated by the fact all Lane wanted was to be drummer, then had to shelve those dreams for a bit when she learned she was expecting. Why couldn't she have her cake and eat it too?!

