Who approved these?!

11 Worst Moments In 'Gilmore Girls' History Fans Absolutely Hate

worst moments in Gilmore Girls
Warner Bros. TV
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 25, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Every Gilmore Girls rewatch gives us new details to love about Lorelai, Rory, and town of Stars Hollow: Lorelai's amazing sense of style, the cozy fall setting, and all the underrated characters we know like the back of our hands. But there are also plenty of moments in the series' 7-season run that fans don't like at all. Here are just a few.

Keep reading for the 10 worst moments in Gilmore Girls, from Rory's multiple affairs to Lorelai just up and ditching Max.

1. Rory sleeping with Dean while he was married to Lindsay.

dean and rory affair gilmore girls

Warner Bros. Television

The end of season 4 marks one of the first big plot points Gilmore Girls fans hate. Rory loses her virginity to Dean, who (for some reason) she calls "my Dean"...despite the fact he's married to Lindsay. It's a huge moral lapse and shows that Rory genuinely thinks she can always get her way.

2. Rory's affair with Logan in 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.'

rory and logan

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

You'd think Rory would learn her lesson after hooking up with Dean blew up in her face...but apparently not because in A Year in the Life, she's having an affair with an engaged Logan. Come ON y'all, what are you doing!?

3. Rory dropping out of Yale & stealing a yacht.

rory and logan gilmore girls

Warner Bros. Television

While we're on the topic of Logan and Rory, her impulsive decision to drop out of Yale and commit theft in season 5 (after Logan's dad tells Rory she doesn't have what it takes to be a good journalist) nearly derails her entire life.

4. Lorelai and Rory's rift.

lorelai's letter to rory

Warner Bros. Television

There's really a butterfly effect in place here because after Lorelai learns Rory drops out of Yale, they have a huge falling out...and barely speak for months. The fact that the entire TV show hinges on Lor and Rory's relationship, and their love for each other, makes this one of the worst Gilmore Girls moments.

5. Literally anything to do with Lorelai and Christopher.

lorelai and christopher

Warner Bros. Television

Christopher is the ultimate Gilmore Girls villain, and he proves over and over again that he won't be there for the Gilmore girls. And that's what makes Lorelai constantly returning to him — especially when someone as constant and caring as Luke is RIGHT THERE — so frustrating.

6. Rory being a horrible journalist.

rory gilmore at chilton

Warner Bros. TV

Not having pitches prepared and falling asleep while listening to a source? You know what...maybe Mitchum was right and Rory really doesn't have what it takes to be a journalist.

7. Rory missing Lorelai's graduation.

rory and jess gilmore girls life lessons

Warner Bros. Television

After Lorelai sacrificed so much for Rory, GG fans agree that Rory choosing her mom's graduation day to visit Jess in New York (when she could have chosen any other day) is one of the worst Gilmore Girls moments. And not only did she miss the ceremony, she lost Lorelai's present too!

8. Jackson's vasectomy disaster.

sookie and jackson

Warner Bros. Television

When Melissa McCarthy got pregnant in real life, Amy Sherman-Palladino decided to write it into the show...and decided that Jackson would lie about getting a vasectomy and then get Sookie pregnant. Such a strange and icky plotline that viewers are not fans of.

9. Luke hiding April from Lorelai.

vanessa marano as april

Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Gilmore Girls lovers all agree that Luke is one of their favorite characters...and that the way he handles learning he has a daughter leaves something to be desired. Plus, Luke hiding April's existence from Lorelai? I understand where the Reddit user who considers the plot "unnecessary and lazy" is coming from.

10. Lorelai ditching Max ahead of their wedding.

lorelai and max

Warner Bros. Television

Max was genuinely such a good guy (not to mention the fact he proposes to Lor with a thousand yellow daisies!!!), which makes the fact she randomly ghosts him ahead of their wedding so much worse.

11. Lane getting pregnant.

keiko agena gilmore girls lane kim

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

First off, let me say that of course there's nothing wrong with wanting to start a family. But GG fans have always felt frustrated by the fact all Lane wanted was to be drummer, then had to shelve those dreams for a bit when she learned she was expecting. Why couldn't she have her cake and eat it too?!

What's your pick for the worst Gilmore Girls moment? Let us know on Facebook!

