The 20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $20
Valentine’s Day gifts aren't always about giving the most extravagant and most expensive items – you can totally steal your sweetie’s heart with options that don’t break the bank. These 20 adorable gifts under $20 are sure to impress your loved one this year, no matter their personal taste. From cozy socks to gourmet chocolates, our list of Valentine’s Day gifts under $20 is totally thoughtful.
Scroll on for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for 2025, all under $20!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Love Notes Juice Glass
This sweet lettered glass will remind them of your love every time they go to sip their water, coffee, tea, or juice!
Sephora
Glossier Black Cherry Balm Dotcom
This new lip balm shade from Glossier is V-Day's perfect match. It's like a hybrid between a lip balm and a lip gloss, since it's subtly pigmented.
Target
Target Valentine's Day Cozy Crew Socks
Cozy socks will always be a reliable gift idea, especially when they've got cute little hearts on 'em!
Compartés
Compartés Strawberry Champagne Chocolate Bar
This luxe chocolate bar includes notes of strawberries and champagne for a fully fitting Valentine's snack. They'll wanna down it in a single sitting!
Amazon
PaintLab Heart Press-On Nails
Help them complete their Valentine's date night look with these adorable press-on nails!
Life Is Good
Life Is Good Ma Cherie Boxy Crusher Tee
This boxy t-shirt with a very-V-Day design on the front is also just super adorable for year-round wear.
Amazon
Folkulture Incense Sticks
If they're into incense, they're gonna love winding down with these earthy (and aesthetically-pleasing!) scents.
Flewd
Flewd Ache-Erasing Bath Soak
This bath soak for achy muscles makes yet another fantastic addition to their next self-care night.
Free People
Seeing Stars Book
This playful zodiac book is tailored towards each of the star signs, helping them understand their specific sign and how it plays within the astrological universe.
Target
Room Essentials Printed Plush Throw
This cozy throw blanket would be so cute in a V-Day gift basket alongside some rom-com DVDs and movie candy to set the scene for a romantic at-home movie night!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Heart-Shaped Stoneware Ramekin
Got a baker in your life? They'll def make use of this adorable heart-shaped ramekin, just in time for Valentine's Day celebrations!
Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
Target
Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
This nourishing body wash will feel like a major step-up from their typical shower routine. It gives a nice luxury feel without the luxury price tag.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Apres Skis Crew Socks
With the proper shoe, these knit socks will show the reason for the V-Day season: hearts on hearts!
Amazon
Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm
This thick night mask swarms the skin in moisture and also helps build a solid barrier to keep the moisture from escaping overnight, letting your giftee wake up to healthy, hydrated skin in the AM every time.
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Bag
Baggu bags are beloved for a reason. If they've got stuff to tote around like heavy Trader Joe's hauls, thrift store finds, and crafting goodies, these make the perfect stylish carrier!
Target
Threshold 'You Are Loved' Mug
This cute $5 striped mug makes the ultimate loving reminder for your BFF, significant other, or parent.
Amazon
Astor Chocolate Moodibars Gourmet Chocolate Tiles Sampler
This chocolate sampler comes ready with lots of different flavors to suit your giftee's multiple moods, like Dark Strawberry Champagne, Milk Caramel, Milk Toffee Crunch, and Dark Espresso. Yum!
Lush
Lush Love Letter Bath Bomb
What better way to help them relax and unwind on V-Day than a luscious Lush bath bomb?! This one's shaped like a love letter and smells just like a "sweet and creamy" strawberry sundae.
Copper Cow Coffee
Copper Cow Classic Black Ground Coffee
For the coffee fiend, this classic black ground coffee creates the perfect cup that they can easily sip on its own or customize to their liking.
Ulta
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
Gift the perfect glowy pout with this cult-fave lip oil – it's just $8!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.