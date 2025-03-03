Your March Horoscope is here...

Sweeties!

Emma Stone & Margaret Qualley Just Had The Cutest BFF Moment At The Oscars

Emma Stone & Margaret Qualley oscars
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2025
Get a group of actors, directors, and costume designers in a room together and you're bound to experience plenty of incredible moments. Last year we got a super cute interaction between Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone (right before Em won for Best Actress in Poor Things), and this year Emma had a sweet moment with another actress we love: Margaret Qualley! This is one friend duo I want to see on my screen during every single awards show.

Here's the sweet moment you missed between Emma Stone & Margaret Qualley.

Emma Stone proves she's a girl's girl at the 2025 Oscars.

Offstage at the 2025 Oscars, Emma Stone proved she's a girl's girl when she helped Margaret Qualley with her dress train — while both of them were holding drinks! Honestly, that's impressive in and of itself. This is one gal I'd totally want in my corner (and fixing my dress when needed).

Emma Stone looked gorgeous with a 1920s-inspired look with a jeweled dress from Louis Vuitton, while Margaret Qualley rocked a backless dress and back chain by Chanel.

Kinds Of Kindness

Searchlight Pictures

These two actresses recently starred in Kinds of Kindness together, and their IRL friendship is clearly going strong. These two ladies also have a mutual friend: Taylor Swift! Tay frequently collaborates with Margaret's husband Jack Antonoff and the popstar's also been BFF's with Emma for a decade.

Tag us in your favorite celebrity moments on Instagram and check out Every Winner At The 2025 Oscars to see all of this year's incredible winners!

