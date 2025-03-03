Emma Stone & Margaret Qualley Just Had The Cutest BFF Moment At The Oscars

Get a group of actors, directors, and costume designers in a room together and you're bound to experience plenty of incredible moments. Last year we got a super cute interaction between Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone (right before Em won for Best Actress in Poor Things), and this year Emma had a sweet moment with another actress we love: Margaret Qualley! This is one friend duo I want to see on my screen during every single awards show.

Here's the sweet moment you missed between Emma Stone & Margaret Qualley.

Emma Stone proves she's a girl's girl at the 2025 Oscars. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refinery29 (@refinery29) Offstage at the 2025 Oscars, Emma Stone proved she's a girl's girl when she helped Margaret Qualley with her dress train — while both of them were holding drinks! Honestly, that's impressive in and of itself. This is one gal I'd totally want in my corner (and fixing my dress when needed). Emma Stone looked gorgeous with a 1920s-inspired look with a jeweled dress from Louis Vuitton, while Margaret Qualley rocked a backless dress and back chain by Chanel.

Searchlight Pictures These two actresses recently starred in Kinds of Kindness together, and their IRL friendship is clearly going strong. These two ladies also have a mutual friend: Taylor Swift! Tay frequently collaborates with Margaret's husband Jack Antonoff and the popstar's also been BFF's with Emma for a decade.

