How To Get The Perfect Earscape With Stacked Earrings
Like other accessories, stacked earrings are a great way to show off your personality. You can go simple and sweet, choose crazy spikes, or pick funky, colorful jewelry in the shape of shoes or food. Earscapes — a term coined by Studs, the one-stop shop for piercings and earrings co-signed by Millennials and Gen Z-ers alike — are the newest way to give your style a mood boost by creating a cohesive jewelry look that's basically its own piece of art.
Ready to try the look yourself? Keep scrolling for some of our favorite inspiration, along with a few earrings ideas to get you started. And if you're in a city with a Studs location (NYC, LA, Austin, Boston, Miami, or Nashville), snag $15 off the piercing fee if you book a future appointment on May 15 or 16 — in honor of National Piercing Day on May 16!
Elegant Earscapes
Pearls are an understated, pretty way to dress up any outfit in a snap. The fact that this stack is inspired by Daphne Bridgerton is just another reason to love it!
A combo of gold hoops and diamonds is simple, without leaving anything wanting. We're loving the sun motif for summer!
Earring stacks don't have to be completely balanced. Make a statement with two giant pearly earrings back to back.
If you can't pick between your favorite smaller hoops, just wear them all! This stack uses the same metal throughout but the mix of chain, jeweled, and plain hoops makes things interesting.
Earring Charm
Minimalist Earscapes
A pair of hoops gets some extra pizzazz with a dainty conch earring. You can do three on both ears or switch it up for an asymmetrical look.
Minimal earscapes don't have to be limited to two earrings max. You can never go wrong with a variety of studs and tiny hoops.
Who said minimalist earrings had to be boring? Jewels and a fun chain take this trio to the next level, without overwhelming the rest of your look.
Arrange your earrings by length and keep things simple with regular gold hoops and a pearl drop.
CZ Best Seller Set
Bold Earscapes
Y'all know we love color, and what better way to show off your one-of-a-kind style than by picking earrings in your favorite color? The jewels add a level of glam that we're obsessed with.
Bright gems make any look bolder. Wear them alone or add one a necklace stack for good measure.
Sticking with the same colors, patterns, and metals lets you play with fun shapes, like this pair of drop and circular earrings. The turquoise has us dreaming of the beach days ahead.
Not only does bright color make you stand out, but the fact that this earring stack glows in the dark (!!) makes it the perfect option for anyone who wants to wear these for a night out. Plus, look how cute that alien is!
Whimsical Earscapes
When added to same stack, roses, stars, and moons come together to create a romantic and lighthearted earscape.
Add a little bit of Y2K to your summer jewelry with punchy blue, hearts, and suns. One thing we love about these is that each earring will look as amazing on its own as it does with the rest of the stack.
Bees and flowers are always a go-to combo in our book.
Simple hoops let a wacky animal stud take center stage. This crocodile earring is so adorably odd and we can't get enough.
Tag us with your favorite stacked earrings on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more fashion content.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 13 Jewelry DIYs You'll Never Believe Were Made With Clay - Brit + Co ›
- Oversized Earrings Are the Spring Accessory You Didn't Know You ... ›
- 14 Statement Earrings That Work With Your Daytime Outfit - Brit + Co ›
- Gift Your Mom These Anthropologie Earrings (*Psst* She'll Never ... ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!