Snack Smarter With These 16 Low-Calorie Snacks for Guilt-Free Pleasure
We all love to snack, but sometimes those extra calories can add up. Luckily, I made a lovely list of 17 low-calorie snacks that will fulfill your appetites without jeopardizing your health goals. Ranging from protein-rich yogurt barks to crunchy vegetable chips, these snacks are not only tasty, but also wise decisions to keep you feeling energized. Let's get to snackin'!
Grilled Corn With Cilantro and Queso Fresco
Craving some sweet corn on a summer night but infused with some different flavors? This cute snack will amaze you! Go ahead and customize it by yourself, be creative, and get some low-cal snacks on the go! (via Most-Hungry)
Healthy Baked Carrot Chips
When I'm trying to eat healthier, my biggest craving is usually something crispy, salty, and crunchy. Carrot chips are a healthy alternative to regular chips and great way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet while satisfying your craving for something crispy and flavorful. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Homemade Pita Chips
Who says pita chips can't be low in calories? The homemade version, with only 233 calories per serving, will satisfy even the most demanding snackers! (via Culinary Hill)
Deviled Eggs No Mayo
Even though deviled eggs do not seem like a low-calorie snack, this version with no mayo is pretty convenient. Late brunch, or a quick snack, this easy meal is extremely satisfying. (via Give Recipe)
4-Ingredient Chia Pudding
High protein chia pudding with only four ingredients and low in calories? Yes, please! With only 206 calories per serving, this snack will become one of your favorites! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Easy Vegan and Gluten Free Blueberry Muffins
When we think of snacks, we have to include something for sweet tooth people. A healthier version of blueberry muffins — with less sugar and gluten-free — will make you excited to indulge in guilt-free deliciousness. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Rutabaga Fries
This is one of my favorite french fries substitutes — rutabaga fries! If you've never heard of this vegetable, check it out with its many nutritional benefits, including Vitamin C. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Lebanese Rice Pudding
The creamy texture of the pudding combined with the subtle flavors of rosewater and pistachios create a delicious and exotic dessert. It's an easy-to-follow recipe that will satisfy your craving for a sweet treat while keeping your health goals in check. (via Forks and Foliage)
Roasted Acorn Squash
Slice up squash, season it, put it in the oven, and voila! Can't make it quicker than that! (via Barley and Sage)
6-Ingredient Frozen Blackberry Yogurt Bark
With just a few steps, create a delicious frozen snack by layering yogurt, fresh blackberries, and a sprinkle of honey. This refreshing and visually appealing dessert is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth on a hot summer day. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Bruschetta
Vegan Bruschetta

(via The Edgy Veg)
Crispy Baked Rosemary Fries
Okay, I know... How many fries recipes can one article have... Oops. Buuut, you have to check this one out! Garlic & rosemary seasoned white sweet potato strips baked in a hot oven — crisp heaven! (via No Eggs or Ham)
Vegan Tofu Egg Salad
Desperately need a protein-packed snack that will satisfy you for a while? A combination of tofu with a blend of flavorful ingredients and spices creates a creamy and satisfying plant-based alternative. (via Veggie Society)
Healthy Avocado Hummus Snack Jars
With layers of creamy avocado, flavorful hummus, and various toppings, these snack jars offer a satisfying combination of textures and flavors. Perfect for on-the-go or as a quick snack, they provide a nutritious and tasty option for any time of the day. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Air Fryer Roasted Potatoes
Don't have many options, but need a quick, low-calorie snack? Just toss a vegetable in your air fryer! This has to be one of the world's favorite quick alternatives because I'm sure everyone has some potatoes on hand. (via Gastroplant)
4-Ingredient Creamy Fruit Popsicles
Cool down and enjoy the creamy fruit popsicles — creamy and fruity combination will amaze you on hot summer days! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Baked Kale Chips
Get your crunch on with these baked kale chips! It's like a magic trick – watch as vibrant kale leaves transform into crispy, addictive chips right before your eyes. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Header image via Most-Hungry
