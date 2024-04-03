11 Healthy Late Night Snacks For When The Munchies Are Too Powerful
I am no stranger to the late night snack. Far too many times I’ve snuck into the pantry past midnight to find a little rat snack to nibble on. You know what happens when the sweet tooth strikes!
Sadly, enjoying the midnight snack I want to eat every night (ice cream, duh) isn’t realistic for the sake of my health (that sugar high goes crazy). Luckily, there are a ton of healthy late-night snacks to enjoy – with most of them being a bag open away!
My fave healthy late-night snacks range sweet to savory, and all of them hit the spot. Scroll to see the brands killing the healthy late-night snack game!
The Only Bean Crunchy Dry Roasted Edamame Snacks
These dried edamame beans are a great healthy late-night snack to have if you're aiming to eat a high-protein diet. One pack of this crunchy treat delivers 14 grams of protein, plus they're fully vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy free for all to enjoy! The individual serving packs also make this snack easy to take on the go!
Deux Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
I can't say enough about Deux! They sell edible cookie doughs and dessert spreads, too, but their donut holes just hit different. One serving of the Cinnamon Sugar flavor (the best flavor, IMO) has 140 calories, but what makes them a healthy late-night snack is the inclusion of B12 and L-theanine, which help support your energy & metabolism. Even though these bites are "healthier," they still taste like a real cake donut (icing and all), which is optimal for satisfying sweets cravings!
SmartSweets Sourmelon Bites Sour Gummy Candy
🎶 I want candy! 🎶 No, seriously – I want candy. But when I want candy that's not as harsh in terms of sugar content and artificial additives, I reach for these watermelon-flavored SmartSweets gummies. The entire bag is one serving, which is super satisfying to me! Plus, there's only 3 grams of sugar in one bag. I will say the texture doesn't really compare your regular sour gummies do (they're a bit sticky), but I'm still obsessed with the flavor given that this is a "healthier" snack.
Siete Grain Free Cinnamon Chips Churro Strips
Siete is another food brand that's stacked with options for healthy late-night snacks. My favorite pick of 'em all are these grain-free churro chips, which are made with minimal, whole ingredients and crafted using only 100% avocado oil. They're sweet, sugary (sweetened with coconut sugar – chef's kiss 🤌), and crunchy all at the same time, and taste ahh-mazing with some hot chocolate.
CHOMPS Grass Fed Original Beef Jerky Snack Sticks
There's nothing like a meat stick when you're strapped for a snack, IMO. They're packed with protein that'll fill you up, plus the taste and texture are often super pleasing when hunger strikes. That's the case with these snack sticks from CHOMPS – a single serving delivers an impressive 10 grams of protein for only 100 calories, and get this: there's 0 grams of sugar!
MOSH Cookie Dough Crunch Protein Bars
If I could eat a MOSH bar every night, I would. The protein bar brand, founded by none other than Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, never misses when it comes to texture and taste. As opposed to most other protein bars I've tried that boast grainy, chalky formulations, MOSH bars are always creamy and smooth. They also have the perfect amount of crunch with tiny crisps mixed in! One bar of the Cookie Dough Crunch flavor is 160 calories, has 12 grams or protein, and 1 gram of sugar.
gimMe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks
These are crazy because I could eat ten packs and still want more. But they're healthy! Potato chips have truly met their match. These organic seaweed snacks made with EVOO are vegan, Paleo, Keto, low-calorie (30 cals a serving), and rich in vitamins B12 and iodine. You can even snag 'em in flavors like Wasabi, Chili Lime, and Teriyaki.
LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt Organic Popcorn
Another amazing alternative for a bag of greasy potato chips (love 'em, but my tummy doesn't), this minimally-processed bagged popcorn from LesserEvil is still wonderfully crunchy and salty. They also air-pop their popcorn to be lighter and fluffier than most other kinds you'll find on the market. This healthy late-night snack boasts a lower calorie count and higher fiber content than other bagged popcorns, too! Now that's what I call a win.
Grillo's Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Chips
Pickle girls, rise up. I am officially deeming pickles a healthy late-night snack! One serving of these gorgeous Grillo's pickle chips is just 5 calories... wild. Although they boast 200 mg of sodium (9% of your daily recommended intake), these pickles are gut-healthy since they're fermented. Fermented foods can help you get beneficial bacteria into your system to balance out your gut health! Crunch away, my love.
Hu Salty Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao Candy
These dark chocolate bars from Hu are insane, I tell ya! Their formulations are free of any refined sugar, cane sugar, sugar alcohols, dairy, palm oil, gluten, and soy, plus they're primarily made with Fairtrade ingredients. If that's not an excuse to eat chocolate every night, I don't know what is.
Harvest Snaps Green Pea Snack Crisps Lightly Salted
Snacking on plant-based protein is always a good way to go when you're looking for healthy late-night snacks. That way, you can actually feel full and satisfied after eating! I could truly shovel a whole bag of these Harvest Snaps crisps into my mouth, but they're worth savoring. In each serving of this perfectly-salted treat, you'll get 130 calories, 5 grams of protein, and even 4 grams of dietary fiber!
