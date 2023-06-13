20 Healthy Greek Yogurt Recipes To Help You Reach Your Protein Goals
Though seemingly eclipsed from the culinary mainstream by its chunkiercottage cheese counterpart, Greek yogurt still stands strong in our minds (and kitchens). Like cottage cheese gets thrown into homemade ice creams, pastas, and dips, Greek yogurt is a main player, too. Aside from being wonderfully tasty on its own, Greek yogurtadds dreamy creaminess and bright flavors to just about anything you use it in. This snack supplies an ideal amount of protein and probiotics in each serving, which is what keeps us crawling back for more. From sweet to savory, here are 20recipes to try in order to get in some of that Greek goodness.
Savory Greek Yogurt Recipes
Instant Pot Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
This hearty pasta gets a protein boost with Greek yogurt being mixed into the sauce. Overall, the dish serves a mouthwateringly tangy and salty flavor that's summer's perfect match. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Turkish Eggs
Turkish eggs, AKA cilbir, boasts a beg of soft eggs atop a smear of garlic-infused Greek yogurt, and we're *constantly* dreaming about dipping crusty bread into its deliciousness. Prep this pick with the freshest produce you can find – and thank us later. (via Forks & Foliage)
Loaded Vegetarian Greek Pita Nachos
It's like a pita exploded all over a spread of nachos – but we're not complaining here. This snack-friendly recipe gets sprinkled in tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives, then is finished off with a light, creamy Greek yogurt-based tzatziki sauce. Talk about cravings! (via Cozy Cravings)
Greek Yogurt Lasagna
Our favorite yogurt works absolute *magic* in this lasagna recipe. We love lasagna because it's fairly easy to make, feeds a whole lot of mouths, plus is always filling our tummies up with flavor. Comfort food meets protein with this pick! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Black Pepper Rub Chicken Fingers with Greek Yogurt Ranch
Bye. We've died and gone to chicken finger heaven, because just reading this recipe's title made our mouths water uncontrollably. With this dish, spicy, peppery chicken fingers meet a light Greek yogurt ranch that does an astonishing job at balancing out *every* flavor. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Greek Yogurt Tzatziki Sauce
Your vegan pals do *not* have to miss out on the goodness of Greek yogurt. This recipe simply reaches for a plant-based yogurt to mix into a spiced sauce that'll mix well with pita chips or summer sandwiches. (via Veggie Society)
Smoked Salmon Appetizers with Cucumber and Lemon Dill Cream Cheese
Maximize the creaminess of this appetizer's topping by incorporating Greek yogurt with cream cheese. These finger food-friendly snacks are insanely easy to make, as there's no cooking or baking necessary. Plus, you're getting in fresh ingredients that won't weigh you down. (via The Endless Meal)
Gluten-Free Greek Yogurt Mac and Cheese
Cottage cheese pasta, step aside. You can prep the same protein-forward dish using Greek yogurt! Luckily, this recipe doesn't require much heavy lifting on your end, since the yogurt already adds taste, texture, and deep flavor on its own. Doctor up your mac with shredded cheddar, and you're golden. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Sourdough Naan with Garlic Butter
Greek yogurt is a *must* in this naan recipe. It'll ensure that each flatbread you make is soft and pillowy – ready to be drowned in a hearty curry! (via Barley & Sage)
Paneer Tikka Pinwheels
This remixed version of our favorite Indian flavors is perfect for lunch or dinner. Each one is bite-sized and easy to transport. The festively-shaped pinwheels are first constructed using puff pastry, then get filled full of an unbeatable paneer-Greek yogurt-spice combo! Delish. (via Signature Concoctions)
Sweet Greek Yogurt Recipes
Lemon Cranberry Seed Cupcakes with Lemon Greek Yogurt Frosting
A dollop of Greek yogurt frosting finishes off these lemon-y cupcakes in an amazing way, both balancing out the tartness and the dry texture of the cake component. Go big with a regular-sized cupcake tin, or prep a big batch for your next party using a mini cupcake pan. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Yogurt Plum Cake
Each bite of this dessert includes a pleasant flavor surprise, formed by cardamom and plums. This cake also carries a decadent mouthful, thanks to the addition of moist Greek yogurt. Plums not your thing? Try your hand at this easy recipe using peaches, nectarines, or even dates. (via Cozy Cravings)
Chocolate Covered Cherry Yogurt Popsicles
At least you'll get a *little* bit of healthy snack action with these chocolate-covered popsicles. Every single ingredient in this recipe makes these a treat you just can't forget – tart cherries meet sweet chocolate, then get strewn over a light Greek yogurt popsicle base! What a way to keep cool this summer. (via Live Eat Learn)
Egg-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookies are never a bad idea. This version omits eggs in favor for some Greek yogurt – and wow, the innovation! The creaminess factor is upped by (at least) 1,000, plus you get to sprinkle this bake with flaky salt for those elevated flavors. We'll take 12, please! (via The Endless Meal)
Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Cake
Any dessert that doesn't take hours to make (and subsequently devour) is – TBH – a waste of time. Lucky for you (and us!), this Greek yogurt cake only requires *one* hour, and the wait is absolutely worth it. The tangy-sugary loaf is dotted with fresh blueberries that bring the sweetest reminder of the season. (via Culinary Hill)
Secret Ingredient Chocolate Glazed Donuts
Your hungering chocolate addiction will surely surface with this donut recipe. But please, don't fret if you reach for seconds – each ring is packed with nutrients from oats, vegan Greek yogurt, and more. They're so good, you can even call them breakfast! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Vanilla Greek Yogurt Funfetti Popsicles
Greek yogurt hides in this frozen treat, but in the best ways. It totally brings the creaminess without *tons* of sugar. This way, the kiddos won't shy away from a sweet, tasty dessert that's been admittedly health-ified. (via Salt & Lavender)
Greek Yogurt Brownies
It's kind of crazy that *most* of your favorite post-dinner treats are compatible with Greek yogurt. These brownies stray away from oil, and instead, opt for Greek yogurt. Like any other yogurt-infused food, these chocolate squares are ultra-moist. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Banoffee + Nutella Greek Yogurt Waffle Cone Parfaits with Cashew Caramel Popcorn
If you feel like going all-out with your dessert – in a fun, *shareable* way – look no further than these Greek yogurt-filled cones that get showered in crispy caramel popcorn. The addition of sliced banana constitutes this recipe as healthy in our books! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Greek Yogurt Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake is one of those no-fail basic bakes. It's *astounding* on its own, but also gets the luxury treatment alongside a scoop of ice cream or crushed candy bars. This yogurt-filled recipe is generously coated in more chocolate, crushed pistachios, and pomegranate seeds for added je ne sais quoi. (via Give Recipe)
