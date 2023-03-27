You Won’t Believe What Scott Patterson Did Before He Played Luke Danes
While you’re fighting over Team Logan or Team Jess, it’s safe to say we can all agree on Team Luke. Scott Patterson, AKA the notorious Luke Danes in Gilmore Girls, became famous for his character’s iconic relationship with Lorelei Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham). Aside from his diner and epic dad vibes, Danes is known for his dry sarcasm, undeniable work ethic, and most importantly his backwards hat paired with a plaid flannel. Patterson played many parts in his life before playing Luke Danes, though. Here's everything we know about Patterson before he came to Stars Hollow.
Before Scott Patterson stepped into Luke Danes shoes, he had a different career in the works. The actor made a recent appearance on the talk show The Social, where he explained that he was a *professional baseball player* before his television debut. “The Toronto Blue Jays gave me a great offer—my very first offer. Long, long time ago,” Patterson said. “And I turned it down,” he added. The podcast host claimed that he ended up playing with the Atlanta Braves, where he then went on to play seven years of professional sport.
The first episode of the hit television series, Gilmore Girls, premiered in 2000 and went on for an iconic seven seasons—so we’re dying to know…what happened in between his professional baseball career and making it big on the big screen? Per IMDb, the actor studied acting seriously in the New York underworld of renowned acting coaches after his baseball endeavors came to an end. He then landed numerous romantic roles, making appearances in shows like Will & Grace and Rhapsody in Bloom. So pretty much, Patterson was giving Troy Bolton vibes before High School Musicaleven existed— gracefully navigating the leap from sports to the arts.
Patterson, if you are reading this, please let us know what it was like to transition from playing professional baseball to pouring coffee and bantering with Lorelei in Stars Hollow!
Image via Neil Jacobs/Netflix