Every Thought I Had During That Unhinged 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Premiere
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
1. I love Papa Heyward — but I can also see where Kie's parents are coming from.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
I know Kiara's parents get a bad rep on the show, but I understand where their brains are at. To them, their teenage (unsupervised) daughter has gone totally off the rails and won't listen to anything they say. Not to mention she steals their car. Was sending her to Kitty Hawk the right move? No, but now that's she's 18, establishing some boundaries might be.
2. THE POGUES ARE FINALLY RICH!! (Um, why isn't JJ happy?)
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Woogity woogity! After four years of treasure hunts and defying the odds, our ragtag group of surfers finally cashed in the gold for over a million US dollars. But while everyone is over the moon, JJ looks a little less pleased at the prospect of having almost as much money as Rafe and Topper. Kie reassures him the cash won't turn them into Kooks, but wouldn't he have thought of that before now?
3. Pope deserves so much hype — and a huge cut of the money TBH.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
C'mon Pope, with the budget and the charter shop business plans. We love a forward thinker. He's the ultimate brains behind the operation here, and he absolutely does not get enough credit. He willingly carries so much of the financial responsibility and makes a ton of sacrifices (like never finishing school). Team Pope 4ever.
4. Buying JJ's house after John B.'s home burned to the ground makes me EMOTIONAL.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Outer Banks fans have come to know and love The Chateau — which is why Topper setting the house on fire in Outer Banks season 3 was devastating. I'm so glad they're able to establish a new home, and redeem JJ's house at the same time.
Rumor had it season 4 would focus on JJ, and it's already shaping up to be that way. I love him, your honor.
5. Once again, I need EVERYTHING the girls are wearing.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Outer Banks' costumes are always incredible, and I love every single look. Cleo looks better in a tank top or a jersey than literally anyone, and I need Sarah's pink top and overalls expeditiously. It feels like Kie's already had more hairstyles and accessories in this first episode than she's had in the previous three seasons combined, and I'm obsessed.
6. Wow, these kids are handy. Wouldn't they need, like, a contractor?
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Don't get me wrong, I know some pretty handy young adults. But having six 18-year-olds build a dock and a bait, tackle, and charter shop from the ground up is some serious teen drama logic. Also watching them hang out on the dock makes me miss the coast!! (Although I do not miss the swamp).
7. JJ and Kiara are still the ultimate 'Outer Banks' couple.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
JJ's hilarious happy dance, followed by Kiara telling JJ she loves him, might be my favorite moment from the opening episode. Although I couldn't help but notice JJ didn't say it back. Is this going to become a devastating "I should have told her" moment? I've been hurt by too many teen dramas in the past!!!
8. I'm very impressed by the attention to detail.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Watching Cleo make sandwiches already made me hungry, but I got even hungrier when I noticed she was using Duke's mayonnaise. This is the only correct mayo to eat if you live in the South, and I commend Netflix for this attention to detail.
9. Lightner actually terrifies me.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Okay, did anyone else heart start literally pounding when Lightner showed up, and opened a knife? Creepy men are simply not the vibe.
10. Does Rafe have a heart now?
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Wow, totally didn't expect to see Rafe scattering Ward's ashes. This is actually so wild for Rafe's arc because all he wanted was to make his dad proud. Where does he go from here? I'm torn between wanting him to stay totally evil (because I find his villain arc so compelling), and getting the chance at redemption, but that's only because I love Drew Starkey so much. All I know is if anyone can get Rafe to change his ways, it's Sofia.
11. JJ should NOT have bet all the Pogues' money.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
I've seen plenty of surf competitions on the real OBX, and we have an annual biker week, but I've never seen a beach bike race. There's a first time for everything, I guess! Not only is the JJ & John B. vs. Topper & Rafe dynamic always messy, but now we learn JJ bet the rest of the Pogues' savings on the race?! JJ I love you, but if I learned you took all my money, we'd have some serious problems.
12. RIP The Outer Banks Sentinel.
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
In real life, The Outer Banks Sentinelpublished its last issue in 2019. I love that they included this in the episode!
13. P4L
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
More than anything, the first episode of Outer Banks season 4 just reiterates how much these kids love each other, and that no matter what, they're family. Pogues for life!
