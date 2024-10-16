When You Can Stream 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 2 On Netflix
Outer Banks season 4 part 1 gave us everything we had hoped for: action, adventure, and plenty of JJ and Kiara couple goodness. And a return to the OBX allows this senior season to recapture the first season's magic. “There’s all this action and adventure, but it’s really about the bond between the friends,” co-creator Shannon Burke tells Tudum.
After premiering on October 10, the series is still holding the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10. And the good news is we're only halfway through the season! The less-than-great news? We have to wait a little longer before we can watch the second five episodes. Here's everything you need to know about Outer Banks season 4 part 2.
Is Outer Banks season 4 in two parts?
Yes, Outer Banks season 4 is dropping on Netflix in two parts. While this isn't the same effect as watching episodes weekly, it still provides time for fans to talk about their theories, and even rewatch the first part before the second premieres!
What is the release date for Outer Banks season 4?
Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 Release Date
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will premiere on Netflix November 7. Part 1 is available to stream now.
How many episodes are there in Outer Banks season 4 part 2?
Part 2 will have five episodes, meaning season 4 will have 10 episodes total. Here are the Outer Banks season 4 part 2 episode titles!
- “The Town Council”
- “Mothers and Fathers”
- “Decision Day”
- “The Storm”
- “The Blue Crown”
Who's in the Outer Banks season 4 part 2 cast?
Outer Banks Season 4 Cast
The cast of Outer Banks includes Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe, and Austin North as Topper. We'll also see Fiona Palomo will star as Sofia, J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson, Rigo Sanchez as Lightner, Mia Challis as Ruthie, and Cullen Moss as Shoupe.
What's going to happen in part 2?
Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 Plot
Outer Banks season 4 part 1 ends with Pope and Sarah trapped in a crypt, Cleo and John B. recovering from a fight with Lightener, and JJ reeling from the revelation his birth father is a Kook. So, needless to say, part 2 is starting off with a bang.
Jonathan Daviss promises we'll see “explosions, craziness, Pogue activity" when part 2 drops next month. "A lot going on the cliffhanger, a lot of revelations happening, those things will be continued to be explored," he tells The Hollywood Reporter.
“I think it’s an identity crisis in Part Two," Rudy Pankow says of JJ's discovery. “Like, who am I? Where do I stand? What kind of person am I now? Are my friends gonna judge me? And who do I look up to now? I think that’s how it’s going to play out.”
But Madison Bailey is certain that Kiara will be there for JJ no matter what. “They are two people who are so independent that that’s why they work together and just being themselves and giving the space for the other person to be themselves," she says. "So, as long as there’s never a hold-up on that, then I think they’ll be alright.”
What has the cast said about Outer Banks season 4?
Fans have been making JJ x Kiara edits to Taylor Swift songs since the show premiered in 2020, and Madison Bailey just revealed the ultimate Jiara song comes from Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department: “‘But Daddy I Love Him,’ that’s literally Kiara,” she tells Elite Daily. “I think Kiara’s just trying to keep up, honestly. She knows her boy is crazy. And does she stand by him? Yes.”
Meanwhile one relationship that has yet to be healed (if it ever will be) is Rafe and Sarah. After their father's death at the end of season 3, Madelyn Cline is convinced Rafe blames Sarah. “I think she feels a lot of guilt," Cline admits to The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s all very heavy and way too heavy for just a single conversation. It’s something that has to happen over time.”
“I think [Rafe's] accepting some responsibility," Drew Starkey adds. "I think he realizes how alone he is, and he wants to mend bridges and build connections again. So yeah, I don’t think he’s ever been able to fully express [himself], and he’s still struggling to express that in a certain way.”
Who is JJ's real dad?
JJ's biological father is Chandler Groff, who married Wes Genrette's daughter Larissa. That means JJ has been a Kook this whole time — and he's related to Frances Genrette, the man responsible for Blackbeard's death.
Is there going to be a season 5 of Outer Banks?
Outer Banks hasn't been renewed for season 5, but Netflix did just announce the cast is going on a Pogue tour to seven cities. They'll stop in Brazil, Seattle, Washington, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Miami, Florida, and Toronto, Canada before stopping in Santa Monica, California for the second immersive Poguelandia event. The cast revealed the show had been renewed for season 4 during last year's event, and we can't wait to see what surprises they have in store this time around!
Stay tuned for the latest Outer Banks season 4 part 2 updates. Stream part 1 on Netflix now.
