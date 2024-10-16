10 New November Movies We've Been Waiting All Year For
Get ready for Barbenheimer round 2! November is fast approaching and it has some excellent film choices for fans of all genres and ages — like Wicked and Gladiator 2, which are both coming November 22. Whether you’re counting down the days until the holidays, not ready to say goodbye to fall, or in desperate need of a fun new adventure, we’ve got you covered. Here are the movies we’re most looking forward to in November.
Here — In theaters on November 1
Here serves as a reunion for Forrest Gump’s director, writer, and stars. The story goes through different generations, following multiple families and highlighting the special place they inhabit as they all experience the ups and downs of life. But the coolest part? The camera doesn’t move throughout the entire 104 minutes.
Here stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery.
Emilia Pérez — In Select Theaters on November 1, on Netflix November 13
Emilia Pérez tells the stories of four women in Mexico, who are each on their own journey to finding happiness. Cartel leader Emilia seeks assistance from an under-appreciated lawyer so she can fake her death and start a new life as her real, authentic self. Audiences can expect powerful songs, dance, and visuals.
Emilia Pérez stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.
Heretic — In Theaters on November 8
Mr. Reed entraps two young missionaries into a game of cat-and-mouse where they have to prove their beliefs in order to survive. This November movie will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Heretic stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East.
Red One — In Theaters on November 15
A Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans holiday action team up to save Santa Claus, do we really need to say more? We can promise you’ve never seen a holiday movie like this one. Sign us up and grab some gingerbread cookies!
Red One stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons.
Wicked — In Theaters on November 22
After two decades on Broadway, Wicked is finally making its way to the big screen with a two-part celebration of the beloved musical journey. In the first part, audiences will learn the untold story of the witches of Oz and their unlikely friendship. What causes them to go their separate ways as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West? Stay tuned for next year’s part 2 to find out.
Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle and Peter Dinklage.
Gladiator 2 — In Theaters on November 22
Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal fight for their lives (and our hearts) in this Ridley Scott epic. After losing everything, Mescal's Lucius is exiled as a warrior, but is determined to get revenge on the man who cost him everything.
Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington.
Spellbound — Streaming on Netflix November 22
After a mysterious spell turns Ellian’s parents, who also happen to be the rulers of Lumbria, into monsters, she’s ready to do whatever it takes to save her family and kingdom. And we have no doubt this is going to be an epic adventure!
Spellbound stars Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Nathan Lane with Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman.
Queer — In Theaters on November 27
After Challengers, Luca Guadagnino is back with Queer, which takes place in 1950s Mexico City. It explores the meaningful connection between William Lee, an American expat in his late forties, and Eugene Allerton, a young student.
Queer stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, and Omar Apollo.
Moana 2 — In Theaters on November 27
Moana and Maui are officially back for another voyage! This time, a call from her wayfinding ancestors leads our heroine to travel to the far seas of Oceania and into risky, long-lost waters.
Moana 2 stars Auli‘i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeoas, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda.
Our Little Secret — Streaming on Netflix November 27
Here’s the situation: two resentful exes find out that their current partners are siblings and they all have to spend Christmas under one roof. What could go wrong?
Our Little Secret stars Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos, and Brian Unger.
No matter which November movie you're most excited to see, there are plenty of October movies to keep you occupied while you wait.