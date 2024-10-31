11 Binge-Worthy New November Shows We're Already Obsessed With
More times than not, I often find myself perusing the various television show options on Netflix, Hulu, Max and other streaming services, desperately trying to find a new TV show to watch, but to no avail. Luckily, a new month is right around the corner, which means there are a handful of new binge-worthy shows that have yet to be released and will certainly keep us all entertained. Whether you’re looking for an enticing new drama (like Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal) or a returning series (like Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix), here are 11 must-watch television shows coming out in November 2024. And make sure you're caught up on the 9 New October TV Shows We’ve Been Waiting For All Year!
'Love Is Blind: Argentina' — On Netflix November 6
Mayra Ortiz/Netflix
Prepare to re-enter the pods because Netflix’s Love Is Blind is headed to Argentia! Back in January of this year, Netflix confirmed Argentina would be the next destination for the popular dating show, with Wanda Nara and Darío Barassi serving as hosts. And did we mention this latest adaptation is set to premiere one week after the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion? Say less.
Love Is Blind: Argentina will be hosted by Wanda Nara and Darío Barassi.
'The Day of the Jackal' — On Peacock November 7
Peacock
Based on the 1971 classic novel by author Frederick Forsyth, The Day of the Jackal is a new thriller series thatfollows an skilled assassin named “The Jackal” (Eddie Redmayne), who makes a lucrative living by “carrying out hits for the highest fee,” per the show’s official synopsis. But after his latest kill puts British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) on his heels, they begin "a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.” Honestly, you had us at Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch.
The ensemble cast of The Day of the Jackal features Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara.
'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 2 — On Netflix November 7
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
The treasure hunt is far from over! As the Pogues embark on a new journey to uncover the long-lost treasure of the infamous Blackbeard, their future is riddled with so much uncertainty. Last time we saw the OBX crew was in the Outer Banks season 4 part 1 finale, which left Sarah and Pope trapped in a crypt with no possible escape, John B. and Cleo battling it out with Lightener, and JJ discovering he’s been a Kook all along (!!!).
With so many unanswered questions and a myriad of challenges plaguing the Pogues' latest endeavor, it’s hard to know what comes next for the friend group. But no matter what, they will always have each other. #P4L.
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will feature members of its main cast, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey and Austin North.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' - On Prime Video November 7
Prime Video
Before Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia Sinh became the lethal assassin we know and love, her parents—Honey and Bunny—first crossed paths years prior. While working as a stuntman, Bunny recruits down-on-her-luck actress Honey for a dangerous side gig. As their past threatens to catch up to them, Honey and Bunny vow to protect their daughter, Nadia, and keep her out of harm’s way.
Serving as a spinoff to Prime Video’s Citadel, this upcoming action-packed series is set to star a bunch of new faces, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Emma Canning and Sikandar Kher.
'Bad Sisters' Season 2 — On Apple TV+ November 13
Apple TV+
Following the unexpected death of their parents and Grace's abusive husband, all eyes are, once again, on the Garvey sisters, who appear more guilty than ever. As secrets from their past threaten to resurface, the siblings must navigate the lies and suspicions that could upend their lives as they know it. Take it from us: This dark comedy is an absolute must-watch.
Bad Sisters season 2 brings back Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters in addition to newcomers Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon and Justine Mitchell.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 2 — On Netflix November 15
Netflix
Pack your bags, fellow students, because Miyagi-Do is catching a flight to Barcelona, Spain, to compete in the Sekai Taikai tournament! The stakes have never been higher for our favorite dojo, which is something the Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz wanted to convey in this final installment of the Karate Kid sequel series.
While talking with Tudum, Hurwitz shared that the second half of season six will be the “most combustible” throughout the show’s run. He added, “You get to meet new, exciting characters and take all of our combustible characters, and you get to see karate outside of the Valley. How are they going to handle the pressure? How are they going to handle being in the most intense karate fight of their lives while it’s not harmonious between them?”
'Dune: Prophecy' — On Max November 17
Attila Szvacsek/HBO
10,000 years before we meet Timothee Chalemet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani (and before they meet each other), two Harkonnen sisters are fighting tooth and nail to save the future of humanity. As war and political discord threatens everything they know, they turn their "unassuming" women's school into the powerful Bene Gesserit.
The amazing Dune: Prophecy cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.
'Interior Chinatown' — On Hulu November 19
Mike Taing/Disney
Meet Willis Wu, a struggling background character trapped inside a police show who dreams of a life beyond waiting tables in Chinatown. However, his life takes a turn for the worse when he accidentally witnesses a crime and the police turn to him for help. Soon, Willis uncovers an underground conspiracy and learns how his family’s past ties into everything in this November TV show inspired by Charles Yu's award-winning novel of the same name.
Interior Chinatown stars Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Sullivan Jones, Lisa Gilroy and Diana Lin.
'Cruel Intentions' - Premiers on Prime Video on November 21
Jasper Savage/Prime Video
Based on the 1999 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair (and inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 Les Liaisons Dangereuses), this reboot follows a new generation of two upper-class step-siblings named Catherine Hook and Lucien Valmont, who practically run Manchester College’s Greek scene. When a hazing incident threatens to eradicate all fraternity and sorority activities on campus, they devise a plan for Annie Grover, daughter of the Vice President of the United States — who also happens to be enrolled at the university.
Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions stars Sarah Catherine Hooks, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith in addition to Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Brooke Lena Johnson and Sean Patrick Thomas, who (fun fact!) portrayed Ronald in the original Cruel Intentions film.
'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 — On Max November 21
Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us? The Sex Lives of College Girls is back with a third season, and based on the trailer, it appears that this installment is gearing up to be quite…steamy! Though Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are returning for another semester at Essex College, the college roommates will soon have to figure out a new living situation. Yes, that’s right: Back in July 2023, Rapp announced that she will leave the show after season three.
At the time, Rapp shared on social media: “College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later—it’s given me y’all and this community. Thank you Mindy, Justin and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer works gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too. She's such a tiny part of the representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”
We’re going to miss you, Leighton :(
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Devin Craig, Ruby Cruz, Michael Provost, Roby Attal, and Mitchell Slaggert.
'Based on a True Story' Season 2 — On Peacock on November 21
Colleen Hayes/Peacock
Who’s ready for round two of Peacock’s Based on a True Story? This time around, Ava and Nathan Bartlett are trying to navigate their lives as new parents. As they try to leave Matt (AKA “The Westside Ripper”) and their podcast days behind them, there's a new serial killer wreaking havoc across Los Angeles. And being the true crime-obsessed fan that she is, Ava's already on the case and she has her first suspect: Matt, who also happens to be her sister’s new fiancé.
Can Ava and Nathan uncover the identity of the new killer before they strike again? Or will they soon become the murderer’s next target? Well, we do know one thing: November 21 can’t come soon enough.
Based on a True Story season 2 stars Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and Melissa Fumero.
Which new November TV show are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments